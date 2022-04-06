jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022
Dinka Ngok, Twic Communities agreed to end conflict

Paramount Chief of Dinka Ngok, Bulabek Kuol (R) and Paramount Chief of Twic, Deng Mayen

By Hou Akot Hou

Ngok and Twic communities agreed to end the conflict that left more than ten people dead over a land issue between the two communities.

On Monday, the two communities have agreed to respect the truce and abide by its content.

  Bulabek Kuol, Paramount Chief said he promises that they have to accept peace and abide by the content of the agreement and urges their neighboring states to replicate the same.

“It is very important for us as Abyei community to pledge here that we have been brothers with the Twic community and do like to go back to our ancestral relationship with our Twic Community,”

He added that the two communities have a better relationship a long time ago. Meanwhile, Deng Mayen Deng, Paramount Chief of Twic said that the consultation is significant over matters that concern them as neighbors but not being violent.

“We are so friendly with the Abyei people, they are our people. It is the devil that caused the problem between us and them but with this Cessation of the Hostilities (COH), I am here to reiterate that all the root causes of the problems that resulted in the fight need to be presented and ironed out problems that brought us at loggerhead once and for all. And it is so great that the presidency had set up this committee that brought us this deal and we shall abide by it” Deng explains

Last month, President Salva Kiir formed a committee and gave it 21 days for the investigation of Ngok-Twic violence. The conflict broke out between the community of Ngok in Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap State over the ownership of Aneet/Agok town.

