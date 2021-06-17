Dinka Malual, Rezeigat peace conference begins in Aweil

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Dinka Malual of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State and Rezeigat tribe of Sudan have started a three day peaceful dialoguein Nyamlel County of Aweil West to review Pre-Migration Peace Conferences to promote peace and harmony among border pastoral communities.

The conference aimedto embrace social and economic ties between the two communities in an effort to avoid cattle-related conflicts.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State Minister of Information also Acting Minster of Peace Building Abraham Wol Kom said that three-days peace conference between the two tribes in Aweil needed positive talks in reaching agreements for immediate implementation.

“I have just come to attend this conference on behalf of the Minister of Peace Building. I called upon citizens of neighboring states to contribute positivelyfor good relations among them,” Kom said.

He added that the conference would also seek to create better relationsbetween two communities.

Last year, the leaders of the two communities signed an agreement that set the rules for the ongoing migratory season which waspreviously seen as a source of tension.

In Northern Bahr El Ghazal, livestock herders from Sudan were allowed to cross the border towards the Dinka-controlled territory and at the end of the migration period, they could return peacefully to Sudan through the designated routes.

At the beginning of the dry season, the Rezeigat of Eastern Darfur and other pastoral communities migrated southwards from their settlements in Sudan in search of water points and grazing grounds for their livestock. This seasonal movement has become an integral part of the social fabric for both migrants and host societies, like the DinkaMalual, who see it as an opportunity to trade animals or purchase other goods from Sudan at the bordering markets. However, the influx of livestock to the region, coupled with scarce resources and animal raids, creates an atmosphere ripe for conflict.

Cattle raiding remains a major threat in many parts of South Sudan, especially in the dry season. “Maintaining and improving peaceful relations and creating platforms for consultation is critical to prevent conflict over control of natural resources.

In the conference, United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) together with Minister of Peace and Reconciliation Commission and the Regional Peace Coordinator, migration said,“peace plays a key role in establishing punitive measures to prevent pastoralists from breaking the rules previously agreed upon. Among the decisions taken is the number of animals to be paid as blood compensation if someone is deliberately killed and how and when the compensations should happen. In addition, they serve as a forum to engage local leadership in community-based dialogues to address development concerns,” the leaders stated.