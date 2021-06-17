jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
HomeNational NewsDinka Malual, Rezeigat peace conference begins in Aweil
National NewsNews

Dinka Malual, Rezeigat peace conference begins in Aweil

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Dinka Malual of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State and Rezeigat tribe of Sudan have started a three day peaceful dialoguein Nyamlel County of Aweil West to review Pre-Migration Peace Conferences to promote peace and harmony among border pastoral communities.

The conference aimedto embrace social and economic ties between the two communities in an effort to avoid cattle-related conflicts.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State Minister of Information also Acting Minster of Peace Building Abraham Wol Kom said that three-days peace conference between the two tribes in Aweil needed positive talks in reaching agreements for immediate implementation.

“I have just come to attend this conference on behalf of the Minister of Peace Building. I called upon citizens of neighboring states to contribute positivelyfor good relations among them,” Kom said.

He added that the conference would also seek to create better relationsbetween two communities.

Last year, the leaders of the two communities signed an agreement that set the rules for the ongoing migratory season which waspreviously seen as a source of tension.

In Northern Bahr El Ghazal, livestock herders from Sudan were allowed to cross the border towards the Dinka-controlled territory and at the end of the migration period, they could return peacefully to Sudan through the designated routes.

At the beginning of the dry season, the Rezeigat of Eastern Darfur and other pastoral communities migrated southwards from their settlements in Sudan in search of water points and grazing grounds for their livestock. This seasonal movement has become an integral part of the social fabric for both migrants and host societies, like the DinkaMalual, who see it as an opportunity to trade animals or purchase other goods from Sudan at the bordering markets. However, the influx of livestock to the region, coupled with scarce resources and animal raids, creates an atmosphere ripe for conflict.

Cattle raiding remains a major threat in many parts of South Sudan, especially in the dry season. “Maintaining and improving peaceful relations and creating platforms for consultation is critical to prevent conflict over control of natural resources.

In the conference, United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) together with Minister of Peace and Reconciliation Commission and the Regional Peace Coordinator, migration said,“peace plays a key role in establishing punitive measures to prevent pastoralists from breaking the rules previously agreed upon. Among the decisions taken is the number of animals to be paid as blood compensation if someone is deliberately killed and how and when the compensations should happen. In addition, they serve as a forum to engage local leadership in community-based dialogues to address development concerns,” the leaders stated.

You Might Also Like

News

UJOSS team visits Juba Monitor first time

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma A team from the Union of Journalist of South Sudan (UjOSS) headed by its President Oyet Patrick yesterday made their first visit to Juba Monitor ever since he was elected to office to see for themselves how journalist operates in the institution. The president and his team plan to visit different media houses across the country to acquaint themselves with different newsroom operations and to make sure that the journalists were protected and working in a conducive environment in the country. Speaking during their interaction with the...
News

Wrangles in W. Bahr el Ghazal over commissioner

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Wrangles emerged over the appointment of county commissioner for Ngo-Bagari in Western Bhar el Ghazal as certain group alleged to be from SPLM-IO forces refused to allow the newly appointed to assumes office at the county headquarters, Bagari. According to the ground report, the SPLM-IO hardliners refused to allow the newly appointed commissioner of Ngo-Bagari to move from Wau town to county office at Bagari due to some misunderstanding.The group have threatened to attack if the commissioner is taking over the office in Bagari. It was also...
error: Content is protected !!