jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
HomeNewsDiaspora community donates a mobile clinic in Bor
News

Diaspora community donates a mobile clinic in Bor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Mobile Clinic Car that was donated by Pawuoi Clinic on Wheel Van

Jacob Bol Mayar

The diaspora community in Jonglei State donated a mobile clinic in Bor with the aim to serve the people who have no access to public health and promote healthy communities in the State.

Pawuoi Clinic on Wheel Van is a vehicle equipped with hospital materials such as oxygen, consultation room, restroom, and medical store to move from place to place serving the vulnerable people. According to community members, the mobile car will move to different locations such as Nimule, Juba, Mangala Internal Displaced person camp (IDP) and Bor.

 Agany Alier Maketh, the Chief Operation Officer at Pawuoi Clinic on Wheel said that mobile clinic cars will move in different places and serve vulnerable people who are unable to reach health facilities.

“Pawuoi Clinic on Wheel is the vehicle equipped with hospital materials such as offices, consultation room, restroom, medical store. The clinic will not only serve the community of Awulian (Pawuoi) but the clinic will serve every community of Jonglei State such as the people in Mangala, Juba, Nimule, Bor, and Mingakam (Guolyar of Lakes state) for now temporary until the time the services are extended to other regions”. 

He added that the Pawuoi Clinic on Wheel car is expected to start its operation very soon because the Awulian community is yet to be equipped with a medication supply.

Pawuoi Clinic on the wheel is a Non-profitable organization founded in 2020 by Ding Dut Biar who is currently in the United State of America with the aim of providing moving health to the vulnerable people of Pawuoi and Jonglei state at large.

Later month, community members conducted fundraising with all the communities of Jonglei state to supply the clinic on the wheel with medications and anything to help the clinic operate such as hiring doctors and health workers in the clinic soon in Mangala.

You Might Also Like

News

Five tractors distributed to boost Agricultural production in Mundri￼

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ochan David Farmers and cooperative groups in Mundri East and Mundri West Payams breathed a sigh of relief after they were provided with five mini tractors and given training on basic agronomic practice through the help from mercy corps food security and livelihood program Members of communities from the ten Payams were also trained on how to operate, handle minor repairs, and access spare parts for the modified hand tractor The tractors will be shared among groups of former ten payams. This initiative has a very great impact on...
News

ZETEC University Alumni express joy after completion

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bida Elly David A  Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni from the Zetech University of Kenya has appreciated her administration and lecturers for having invested more efforts in embarking her with more knowledge towards becoming a good public speaker and a writer today. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Elizabeth Lual while sharing her academic experience said that ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources. Elizabeth said that the University has competent...
News

Over 300 youths to benefit from empowering project

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least three hundred and twenty young people benefitted from the two empowering projects implemented by ACROSS. The youths to benefit from the project are drawn from all the five Payams of Yei River County of Central Equatoria state. The training is aimed at building the capacity of the young people, especially in business skills in order for them to generate income for individual benefits. Joice Night, Project Assistant Officer for the Across TVET program explains that the first phase of the training will cover eighty...
error: Content is protected !!