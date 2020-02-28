Diamond Platnumz coming to Juba

By Mandela Nelson Denis

Africa’s top artist hailing from Tanzania aka Diamond Platnumz has been confirmed for Juba.

The Kanyanga hit maker is set to headline the together for peace concert that will take place on the 30th of May in Juba city.

Organized by Miss Achai Wiir and planed by K2 Promotions and Events, the singer will perform alongside other South Sudanese talented artists.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Koryom Kuol aka Promoter K2 said the main aim of the event is to bring thousands of South Sudanese together to share a light moment of peace.

K2 also explained the reason behind bringing Diamond to perform in Juba saying that because he is one of the African icons on the music scene and with great followers.

“Diamond’s music is appreciated and loved by people across the African continent and back in South Sudan and Juba city, Diamond’s songs rock, the youth and old love him and above all he is our brother from another mother,” said K2.

K2 strongly believes that the together for peace concert will cement the relationship and build trust amongst South Sudanese.

The together for peace concert first happened in Kampala and attracted thousands of South Sudanese.

Together for peace is to happen in all countries with great concentration of South Sudanese according to K2.

It will be the first time for Diamond to perform in South Sudan come May 2020.