Dialogue committee hands resolutions to AU envoy

By John Agok

The former National Dialogue Steering Committee on Friday submitted the final report and Communique to AUAmbassador and Continental diplomats in a bid to pave way forward for R-ARCISS and National Dialogue Resolutions implementation.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, deputy rappertuor, Dr. Francis Mading Deng said that the steering committee passed the final resolution to the President so that the citizen views are considered for its implementation in the constitution of the republic of South Sudan.

“Thank you very much for listening to our conference, we have already handed over the National Dialogue Final Report to the President and he received with optimism with intent to act upon them”, he said.

On his part, the special representative of African union commission and head of AU in South Sudan, Ambassador, JORAM BISWARO said that, African union will stand with South Sudan to see that all the resolutions from the national dialogue are implemented in good faith by the government.

“We are glad that the former Amb. Francis Mading has presented Final Report on National Dialogue Resolutions that ensued from grassroot people . I commend the former National Dialogue Steering Committee (NDSC) for great efforts exerted so far to reach this positive move”, he said.

Amb. Biswaro emphasized on chapter Five (5) where justice and accountability have to be exercised in R-ARCISS implementation as they remain always vigilant to see into this chapter is affected.

“We congratulated both leadership of steering committee and President Kiir Mayardit for honoring and initiating the National Dialogue process and we are optimistic for its implementations”, he added.

He asserted that, I Africa Union will stand side by side in ensuring that, South Sudan the Young Nation stood on its feed”, he added.

Meanwhile, the ambassador of democratic republic of Congo and acting dean of diplomat corps in South Sudan, RENE ILUME, congratulated the government of South Sudan.

He added that the of Democratic Republic of Congo will work together with government of South Sudan to see that the people of South Sudan are put in their right resolutions.

“We commended these efforts that allowed people of South Sudan to expressed their views on how to find permanent solutions in term of Politico-Scio economic aspects. With peace we can achieve the development as awaited by the whole continent”, he said.

National Dialogue Steering Committee (NDSC) has been dissolved by the President of the Republic since that day the exercised ended. The former NDSC are now bearing witnesses in ensuring that their work has been accomplished successfully in the face of global spectators.