DFCA recalls two drugs companies over quality defects

By: Sheila Ponnie

The Drug and Food Control Authority has recalled two drug companies Zhejiang Ruixin and Grand Pharmaceuticals over quality queries.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Dr. Mawien Atem, Secretary General South Sudan Drug and Food Control Authority said the directive came from Ugandan National Drug Authority (NDA).

“We were instructed by the NDA to recall drugs manufactured by Zhejiang and Grand Pharmaceuticals Company limited due to goods manufacturing failure,” Dr. Mawien said.

The drugs recalled comprise Gentamycin injection 80mg/ml, Oxytocin injection 10 IU/ml, Diclofenac injection 25mg/ml, Quinine injection 300mg/ml, Cloxacillin 500mg, lidocain injection 20mg/ml, Atropine injection 25mg/ml, metoclopramide injection 5m/ml, Calcium gluconate 10%, promethazine injection 25mg/ml, Vitamin B Complex injection, Indomethacin capsules, tetracycline 25mg capsules, Chlorpromazine 25mg/ml.

According to the Drug and Food Control Authority’s Secretary General, the listed drugs are not harmful but medicines that are particularly being manufactured by the Zhejiang and Grand pharmaceuticals that are being recalled.

Mawien urged the public to report these drugs and those who have bought them to return the medicines libeled by the companies.

The Uganda Drug and Food Authority had alerted its South Sudan counterpart about the fake drugs being produced by those two companies.

“If anybody gets such kinds of medicines, he/she should kindly report so that they are removed from them and we have already alerted the boarders to watch out from the traders in case they bring in those medicines to the country,” Mawien said.