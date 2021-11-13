jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, November 13th, 2021
Editorial

DEVIL IN CHURCH A POSSIBILITY

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Mama Rebecca Nyandeng sounded a clear warning to the church leaders of the Anglican faith to be careful since it seems like there was a devil in the church ready to destroy the faithful and the followers. Sheis a member of this faith and understand fully what she was talking about as a public figure and a Christian. I just remembered a saying that “the same boiling water that soften potato, hardens the egg. It is about what you are made of not the circumstances”. The Episcopal Church has been in the news far too long with its leaders saying this or doing that without resolve at the eyesight. This division had left the faithful and followers divided and confused on the right road to follow.Church leaders are God-sent who should live an exemplary life that would be adopted and follow by their folks. When they come into public domain with all manners of rhetoric then there must be something wrong and that is why Mama found it hard to believe or condone the behaviours of some of the church leaders and that is what must have prompted her to point at the devil in the church. Is there some boiling water in the church which can soften potato and harden the egg. The possibility is very high if the church leadership could seek solace in or from God so that they could spread his word to the needy people according to the Christian doctrine. Sometime some mushrooming churches bring into being questionable preaching and linage of negative words which are not godly. These could lead to the possibilities of the devil living in church. Those using the holy houses to score their differences are doomed and should desist because they are digging their own graves. Jesus teaching are very clear and Christians need to follow the words without adding or coining them to mean what their interests are all about or reflects. Like that boiling water it is important to balance the act and only do what is possible and what is clean in the eyes of the church and the followers. There should be no room for those doubting and who are engaged in their own ways of pleasing the world. Do good to others as you would wish them to do to you. Church leaders should be in the forefront of preaching peace to their congregations, the country and the whole world.We must shun and avoid church leaders who are using their folks to destabilize the right gospel required to nourish the hearts of the hungry who would want to have the good words by their side. How many more can the world witness in a divided church leadership. There are reports and cases of un-imaginable happenings around the world in the name of prayers which some people have taken too far and outside the context of true faith. They have misled the world by preaching outside the known Christian context. They are outside the holy bible book, but they are many outside there. Be on the watch they could be the devil in the church.

