Detained politicians released without charges

By Deng Ghai Deng

At least five politicians loyal to SPLM party were released without charges in Bor, Jonglei State on Tuesday.

Daniel Anyieth Makuei, a former detainee and member of the SPLM party said he was unlawfully detained with his 4 other colleagues at the Bor Central Prison by security agents last week.

Mr. Makuei said their phones were confiscated when they were arrested and their relatives denied visits until they were released on Tuesday without charges.

“My detention was not fair because we were so many in the party with uniforms. It’s in our plan to sue them because we were detained 8 days in the cell unlawfully. Some of them are chairpersons of the communities. Nyok himself is a General who is still in an active list,”Makuei said

Mary Dook, a politician who was also detained said she was not happy about the way she was arrested without charges.

“We were arrested and humiliated just because we called for a reform in the State Party Secretariat. I am not happy about it and we must seek justice through legal system. Our call for the removal of Antipas Nyok continues until the President and the Chairman of the SPLM hears us,”she added.

James Kachuol, a law practitioner in Bor said anyone had a right to sue any institution or individual who unlawfully arrested and mistreated them.

“If a person is arrested by the National Security and was tortured or mistreated and later found not guilty, that person has right to sue the institution or individuals who mistreated them if he knows them by names. But if a person was arrested for the purpose of investigation and later found not involved in a crime and released cannot sue the National Security because it’s the role of the Security organ to carry out investigations if they suspect a crime,”Kachuol said.

Last week, a group of more than 30 Sudan People’s Liberation Movement members in Jonglei State called on the party’s national Chairman President Salva Kiir to fire the state’s SPLM Chairman and Deputy Governor Antipas Nyok Kucha to end what they said was a political anarchy brewing within the State Party headquarters.

The group accused Kucha of ordering the arrest of five party members who were detained at Bor Central Prison.

The differences between Kucha and his SPLM comrades began two months ago after party members petitioned for President Salva Kiir to fire Kucha for incompetence and causing divisions within the party.