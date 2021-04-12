Deputy Mayor to summon JEDCO and Ezra company

By Yiep joseph

The Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure andDevelopment for Juba City Council said he will summon the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) and Ezra Company to explain the abrupt power shutdown last week.

Last week JEDCO announced that it would shut down power supply citing lack of funds to run the power plant. In February, the Central bank promised that it will give the company USD 3 million per month to enable JEDCO import fuel and parts for the machines which the company said it never received the money.

In an interview with the Juba Monitor yesterday, ThiikThiik Mayardit the Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure and Development echoed JEDCO and Ezra Companieswere to appear before his office todayto explain why they shutdown power without giving prior information to the publicregarding the abrupt decision.

“JEDCO and Ezra should come to my office and explain why the shutdown power abruptly without any warning to the public,” Thiik said.

He mentioned that his office did not get any notification from the JEDCO company about power shutdown.

“Iam going to ask them why the shutdown the power without informing the people,”Thiik said.

Mayor Thiik stressed that the abrupt shutdown of power has a lot of negative impacts on the businesses and has caused many damages to the residents in Juba.

Thiik urged the residents not to panic adding that JEDCO and Ezra companiesare investment companies and they have to explaintheir action.

“They are here toinvest but not to endanger the life of the citizens but to improve the life of the citizens, and if JEDCO and Ezra do not work with the interest of the citizens then they have to leave,” Thiik said.

For those people who paid in advance to JEDCO and power is gone, we will persuade them to open the case against JEDCO. He appealed.

The citizens have a right to demand for their right from JEDCO and we will stand with them. He added.

However, last week the legislator demanded for the acquisition of Juba power plant.

“The government must buy off the power plant on the outskirt of Juba to avoid being held hostage over funding,” Salva MathokGengdit said.