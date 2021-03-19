jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 19th, 2021
Deployment standoff at Nilepet

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The State owned Nile Petroleum’s move to deploy 53 new faces in the oil companies is being resisted allegedly through political power Eng. Bol Ring Muoruel in a letter dated 15th March 2021.

The move was directed by the Managing Director Eng. Bol Ring Muoruel in a letter dated 15th March 2021, recalled all staff seconded in the three main oil companies.

The oil companies are Great Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC), and Dar Petroleum Company (DPOC). The move is being opposed by the staff recalled by using external and internal forces baptized godfathers.

Efforts to get a comment from Eng. Muoruel proved futile on several occasions through the known contact number.

However, well-placed sources and copies of documents availed indicated that 45 out of 53 new faces to be seconded were from one community background which caused the standoff of unfair distribution in the secondments. Other information revealed that those in secondment were not happy to come back to Nilepet due to salary discrepancies that the state firm offered compared to what the oil companies were providing which included accommodation and other packages.

By press time, there was no word from the state parastatal if the matter had been resolved or not.

