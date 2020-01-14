Deng reiterates gov’t commitment to support education

By: Kitab A Unango

First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has reiterated government’s commitment to improve education sector to ensure all the out-of-school children get access to learning in 2020.

Last year, the United Nations Children Fund, estimated that there were 2.2 million children not attending school with majority belonging among pastoral groups in the country.

Deng said this year’s incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity priority will be provision of quality education to avert the situation in South Sudan.

“We are determined to make sure that no child is left behind. Therefore all children must go to school,” Deng said.

The FVP was speaking at the start of five days general education annual sector review 2019-2020 conference that drew together 32 States’ education officials, education partners and donors to highlight last year achievements and challenges.

The event was organized under the theme “Promoting Sustainable Peace through the New South Sudan Curriculum”.

Deng pointed out that education sector this year will witness more government support including construction of more schools, training more teachers and incensement of budget allocated to education sector.

However, Zakaria Matur Makuer, Acting Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Education at the National Legislative Assembly expressed disappointment over last year government’s disregard of the education sector.

“Nothing much was done in education sector last year,” Matur said.

He said this year’s theme could not be achieved without increased education budget calling on the government and education partners to ensure text books are distributed to school all over the country so that every child gets access to proper education.

Chris Trott, Ambassador of United Kingdom to South Sudan emphasized the importance of girl child education saying it will address poverty and bring development to the country.

“The government should focus on girl child education that will bring reduction in early marriage, reduction of poverty and reduction of maternal death,” he said.