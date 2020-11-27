jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 27th, 2020
HomeNewsDelegations returns from Khartoum
News

Delegations returns from Khartoum

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By John Agok

The High level delegations led by the Vice President for service cluster yesterday touched down Juba International Airport (JIA) after completing officials visit from Khartoum, Sudan.

Hussein Abadelbagi Akol Ayii has been leading South Sudanese delegations in a bid to participate in Sudan peace celebration in Khartoum and also entrusted to engage Messirya in the North on Dinka-Malual and Messirya peace and Reconciliations.

Speaking to the press, the Security advisor to president who also spoke on behalf of delegations on arrival, Tut Gatluak Manime said that the celebration was colorful and while in Khartoum the delegation also engaged in Messiriya and Dinka–Malual peace and reconciliation in clearing blood compensation of those killed by Dinka–Malual of South Sudan.

“We also engaged in Messirya and Dinka Malual peace and reconciliations. We have already cleared blood compensations of those Messirya killed by Dinka–Malual for peace to prevail among them. What remained now is for Messirya to do the same”, he concluded.

The High level delegations were comprised of Deng Alor who headed the Abyei, Tut Gatluak the security Advisor to the president headed security, and the Vice President leading the government delegations to Khartoum.

The delegations were received by Minister of General Education and Instructions Awut Deng Acuil and Minister of Investment Stephen Dhieu Mathok among others officials.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Media Authority validates journalism codes of conduct

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir The media regulatory body, Media Authority has validated a number of codes of conduct for the practice of journalism in the country. The workshop organized by the media governing body together with Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO yesterday, validated a number principles to be guiding the work of media professionals in the country. The stakeholders who attended the event echoed calls for journalists to adhere to the codes of conduct in order...
News

Doctors decry shortage of midwives in Rumbek hospital

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Doctors in Rumbek Hospital Lakes State have decry shortage of mid-wives saying it is making their work difficult. Speaking to Juba Monitor, Peter Dongrin Meen the midwife expert Doctor in Rumbek hospital said there is only one mid-wife from an agency serving in the hospital. Dongrin expressed that most of the midwives on government payroll have deserted their work arguing that they are not getting regular monthly salaries. "The work here is becoming much for us. The mid-wives who are government employees are not showing up for...
News

Kapoeta Mission Hospital postponed fistula operation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Awas Lobono Dominic The administration of Kapoeta Mission Hospital says the operation of the patients with fistula cases has been postponed to early next year. Midwife at Kapoeta Mission Hospital said more than twenty patients suffering from fistula in Kapoeta were mobilized since last month to get ready for fistula operation in the hospital. Ileyo Charity the Acting Midwife administrator at Kapoeta Mission Hospital explained to Juba Monitor on Wednesday that some of the patients were not prepared for the operation. “Last time we schedule the time of operation...
error: Content is protected !!