DELAY Gov’t blames opposition

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The government has blamed the delay of the formation of the Unity Government on the opposition parties who have not yet fully submitted the list of their appointees.

It is nearly a month since the partial formation of the Unity Government and the citizens are still waiting to see the appointment of the ministers that would complete the formation of the government.

This week, civil society group raised alarm on the silence of the parties particularly the presidency on the ministerial appointment.

Abdon Agaw Jok, government Secretary General categorically said the failure by the opposition to submit the list of their appointees for appointment has delayed the whole process even though they have agreed on the Ministerial allocation.

“Yes, some questions may arise in the mind of people as to why up to this moment the revitalized government of national unity is yet to be formed, the answer is simple; there are groups within the opposition that are still having difficulties and hardly agreeing on the list of their MPs to fill certain positions that have already been agreed upon,” he said.

Agaw was addressing the gathering in Juba on the occasion of Birthday of the Emperor of Japan on Tuesday.

“The good part of it, is that the Ministries have been divided and people have agreed upon.”

He however assured that the parties were finalizing the process and unity government would be formed soon.

“I can assure you that by now, the negotiations seem to be finalized. The leaders have agreed. Ministries have been divided. It is left with few problems with the people struggling for few positions in some of the opposition parties,”

“But very soon hopefully within a day or two, you will hear the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU),” he concluded.

He noted that there was a positive progress in the agreement since the opposition forces and government were being trained together.