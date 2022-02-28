Defection wiping away hope for peace

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

An Activist in Wau reported that the defection of forces is making citizens hopeless in western Bharel Ghazel State (WBS).

This came during Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and verification (CTSAMVM) visit to Wau.

Speaking during the CTSAMVM meeting, Activist Ngeu Nelson Diing from Afrihcord organization reported that soldiers in areas of the western part of Wau are lacking food and other human needs and this has forced them to commits crimes like robbery.

“Soldiers in the western part of Wau are lacking food and other human needs which force them into night robbery,” he mentions.

However, he added that citizens staying in the western part of WBS are scared of guns being carried by pastoralists.

“Defection of forces has made citizens to lose hope in the peace process. They say ‘there is peace but not happening, and they also don’t appreciate the fact that forces are not graduated,” he explained.

South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring body said that recent and past defections of military officers from the opposition are derailing the implementation of the security arrangement that includes the graduation of the unified forces.

CTSAMVM has been monitoring the situation in the Magenis area very closely and called on both factions of the SPLM/A-IO to refrain from any further violence.

Last year, the SPLM/A-IO breakaway faction led by Machar’s former chief of staff Simon Gatwech Dual announced that it had deposed the latter from the chairmanship of the party.

The two SPLM/A-IO factions have clashed twice since August in Upper Nile, leaving more than 60 soldiers killed.

However, Lt Gen James Koang together with three other generals abandoned Vice President Riek Machar and joined President Salva Kiir’s camp, while two senior government officials including Telar Riiny abandoned President Kiir for Dr Machar’s SPLM-IO.

While, Lt Gen Koang also led a group of others including the former governor of Upper Nile state, Dak Duop Bichiok, Dabuol Lualweng, Yien Thiang Luong and Thomas Maluit Hoth.

Anonymity sources said there are more than 1,000 soldiers under Lt Gen Koang in Wunliet and more than 2,000 soldiers in different military camps who have defected to work under the SPLM leadership for the peace accord to be implemented.