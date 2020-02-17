jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
HomeNewsDeclares return to ten states
News

Declares return to ten states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By: Odongo Odoyo

President Salva Kiir Mayardit today announced that the country will revert to the previous ten states and three administrative areas to encompass peace and forge the way forward for the formation of the unity Government.

In a statement released by the presidential press unit from State house, the Minister in the office, Mayik Ayiik said the president had found it appropriate to go with the ten states and three administrative areas.

On Friday, all state governors, Abyei area administrators top government officials from states and national forum converged at the Freedom Hall where they all endorsed the current 32 states and Abyei as the country’s wish. The President and his team left Addis Ababa meeting last week to come back home and consult with the people on the number of states that they would wish to have in the country The signatories to the peace agreement are expected back in the Ethiopian capital today where they would lay on the table of the key players to the peace agreement the results of the consultations.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

IGAD welcomes Kiir’s decision on ten states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Opio Jackson The Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed the decision taken by President Salva Kiir to return the country to ten states. In a statement sent to Juba Monitor from Addis Ababa yesterday, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Dr Ismail Wais said the recent decision of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to revert to ten states was pivotal.   "This is pivotal for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and our quest for lasting peace in...
News

Civil society educates refugees on hate speech mitigation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Gaaniko Samson Jerry Community Empowerment for Creative Innovation (CICI), a community-based organization has conducted one-day Defy Film screening to educate South Sudanese youth in Bidibidi refugee camp. About 20 Youths were selected from all the 16 settlements and were educated on the dangers of hate speech and how to solve issues related to hate speech among the refugees. Patrick Chandiga Justine the Founder of CICI Uganda spoke to Juba Monitor in Bidibidi Refugees settlement that they focus on peace building and hate speech mitigation. He added that the Film...
News

Civil society organizations urge Machar to compromise

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Nema Juma Activists have called on Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/IO) to also compromise for the sake of peace. After several deadlocks on the number of states and their boundaries, President Salva Kiir dissolved the contentious 32 states and returned the country to the former 10 states and created three administrative areas of Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng. Though the compromise was welcomed by Machar, he disagreed on the designation of Ruweng as an Administrative area. He argues that there was no basis for creating Ruweng as...
error: Content is protected !!