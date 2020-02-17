Declares return to ten states

By: Odongo Odoyo

President Salva Kiir Mayardit today announced that the country will revert to the previous ten states and three administrative areas to encompass peace and forge the way forward for the formation of the unity Government.

In a statement released by the presidential press unit from State house, the Minister in the office, Mayik Ayiik said the president had found it appropriate to go with the ten states and three administrative areas.

On Friday, all state governors, Abyei area administrators top government officials from states and national forum converged at the Freedom Hall where they all endorsed the current 32 states and Abyei as the country’s wish. The President and his team left Addis Ababa meeting last week to come back home and consult with the people on the number of states that they would wish to have in the country The signatories to the peace agreement are expected back in the Ethiopian capital today where they would lay on the table of the key players to the peace agreement the results of the consultations.