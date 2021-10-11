jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, October 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionDear youths, how far is tomorrow? (Part 1)
Opinion

Dear youths, how far is tomorrow? (Part 1)

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Malek Arol Dhieu

Malek

How far is it? How far is tomorrow that youths do not get ready now? How far is tomorrow that theyouth representatives accept to walk on a dewy road? How far is tomorrow that youths aren’t kept awakened by the drumbeats of tomorrow? How far is tomorrow that youths aren’t encouraged by the beautiful view of tomorrow to get prepared? Is it because tomorrow has its own tomorrow and tomorrow’s tomorrow also has its own tomorrow, and the queue of tomorrows continues? I can complete this article with questions but,too much of something always causes an uneasiness. Youths are often referred to as leaders of tomorrow by the elderly peoplealthough some of them say it for the sake of saying it and others mean it for certain. In either sake, youths are the successors of the elderly people by the dint of nature.No old man succeeds another old man, and this same statement too works for old women! For countries where old men/women succeed other old men/women, aged decisions always verge their countries on wars and enlist them among countries with deranged systems. I don’t know whether it is fortunate or unfortunate to say youths of South Sudan have loaned their tomorrow to yesterday and today without remembering that yesterday and today are bad engineers, I mean bad future-designers to collaborate with. If that fact is not more convincing, then the fact that the history mentions no living young aspirants is much more convincing. Blamed not are the leaders but the youths,because the historic country that has claimed millions of lives to become independent can’t be given to youths who have not asked for her leadership. If any youths liethat they have once asked the elderly people, then when and on which occasion did they tell them that the tomorrow you always refer us to has finally come? My blaming finger points at the youths for not getting prepared within the twelve hours of today so that it is preparations that will speak to yesterday and today to keep to their promise of excusing tomorrow. To youth representatives who have the task of preparing tomorrow by participating in today’s decision making, I only have a story to cite for you in this first part of “how far is tomorrow” article. During Noah’s period and particularly, when Noah was above waters of the flood with two of every creature, a very small bird was sent on earth to confirm whether or not the earth was still covered with water. It was instructed to return along with a grass to convince Noah that the earth was totally dry. On reaching the earth, it found that the earth was so foody that it completely forgot about its pledge of allegiance to Noah. What happened then? Days passed by and the bird could not return thinking that it had tricked Noah, but as spiritual as Noah was, he foresaw thatsuch a type of bird would fail the mission. Noah sent another type of bird and that bird followed the Noah’s instructions quiet well, and returned on time. When Noah descended, his spirituality told him that the earth was drier even when the first bird landed to it and he cursed that bird and its generationsto fart for life. You all know how embarrassing is farting! Youth representatives are like the first bird sent by Noah to confirm the dryness of the earth and remained unreturned to save the other flood survivors. The question to ask is that, are they alone in dusking tomorrow? They are not alone. I can see the shadow of two extra legs behind those of youth representatives and my intuition tells me the youth representativesare muted with false promises by yesterday and today to remain unreactive in the process of either denaturing tomorrow or preparing it in a way that it looks identical to the ugly yesterday and today. It is not too late for youths to get entangled to become much stronger and break in to the room where tomorrow is being crafted to participate in its dexterity. If youths are deceived by the fact that tomorrow has its own tomorrow and tomorrow’s tomorrow also has its tomorrow, then there is no better tomorrow like the tomorrow that immediately follows today.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Juba-Bor Road Beneficial: ARC official

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By correspondent The Juba-Bor Road is already beneficial to the people of South Sudan said Simon Akuei, the Coordinator of African Resource Cooperation. Simon Akuei was speaking to journalists who were invited to see the progress of the Road construction at Mangalla Camp. Simon revealed that several fishermen enroute the Juba-Bor Road every day to bring fresh fish from Bor to Juba for consumption by the population in Juba. “The benefits of the Road are now clearly evident, even before we finish the construction, I stay at Mangalla and always...
Opinion

Tomorrow might be greater

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang In every one's life, there are times when you celebrate and times when you mourn. And that is why we are always encouraged not to rejoice in each other's suffering because natural happenings can't be anticipated.  There is something that future holds in store of which we are part of regardless of where we come from or where we are going. By this, I want you to understand something; your life never remains the same for the days that were given to you by God. Though...
Editorial

BACK TO THE LAND FOR A PURPOSE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo A friend of mine came to tell me his future plan of going back to the land after he learned that the European Union was to avail 41 million Dollar grant for feeder roads and food security. He was sure that come the money and he would have developed his farm and be able to transport his produce to both local and international market. He has been weary in the city of these white collar jobs. He needed to have his hand soiled...
Editorial

WAS SOMETHING WRONG WITH DEWORMING IN IBBA

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is indeed heart rendering move by the government to take care of school children who developed adverse side effect after taking deworming tablets in Ibba county of Western Equatoria. The Vice President of Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi, led a team including health officials to find out what really happened on the ground. This kind of action is a motivation factor when a senior government official take matters of national importance to settle when they are still fresh. It is encouraging that there is a government that cares for its...
error: Content is protected !!