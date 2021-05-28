Dear president, why is our education still in rubbles?

By Ngor Khot Garang

Dear sir, do you know that education can save this country in the next 20 years? What about empowered youth? South Sudan can join the world and produce the best brains when youth are put on the front seat. But it seems like these people are forsaken. Yes, they are political orphans without anyone to value them. Some have no parents; they have been killed during the war. And this time, they want something to give them hope, without political uncles to connect them, education is their only way out.

Yes, am sorry. I almost forgot something; education is still useless in the face of corruption. It is invisible. I mean corruption but people practice it here. There are young people who begged their way out to foreign lands through your support in search for a better education. It is funny that one has to leave his or her country to find a better education overseas when home can do that.

Well, we can understand that. Home is still young and it was raped too just two years its independent. When it was about to grow, it was shattered with bullets. This is a past now though guns are still reigning havoc. We have survived but we can die anytime soon because our lives depend on the choices of our political leaders. Dear president, people can be sometimes heartless even with big spoons in their mouths but God is our light in the midst of darkness.

This is not a topic now; the question dear president is why our lovely government can accept to take its sons abroad to get better education and fails to employ them when they are back from school? Can we blame corruption for this or should we just pray to God to do miracles? Of course, corruption has a hand in this and am very worried of our young people because they will be buried with papers with hard-earned spent by their poor parents to see their children go through.

Dear president, talk with your minsters because if it is true that they are doing their duties, they have to do it smartly. Schools fees are now high and the poor are in this struggle together. They are the majority and it should be a majority over minority.

Yesterday I did get an opportunity to talk with of the students just like me who has become a victim of an increment in school fees. He was almost crying. He could not pay SSP 20,000 leave alone 60,000. And the government schools, it is even worse for children whose parents are not alive.

This boy, I even felt better than him. He has been down for a year and his mother, just a sizeable-charcoal seller could not afford the school fees for her son. Their life itself depends on that small business. I felt bad when I conversed with this young boy. He was bright and brighter future was ahead of him but now, he is in the middle of nowhere held by two opposing points. These are the people our government use as weapons or even worse use them as bodyguards.

And those young men who are always walking behind aged men with protruding stomachs. Do you think they are any productive? There is no productive human with a gun in his hand. These young men are in bondage and God please remember them in your kingdom. Like millions of South Sudanese, they are not happy. They are tired of being body guards but they don’t have a choice. They have to trade their future for a meal. This is very sad and this the route our young people will follow if the government fails to improve educational system.

I refuse to see another youth suffer in silent just because his parents are poor or are not alive. Some of these orphans have many power-hungry tyrants to blame for everything including the poverty they are in. When the war over a public resource broke out, the public became a victim and the parents of these little children paid the prices with their lives. Now, they will not be able to go to school because the school fees are heightening.

Listen, the young people we have no matter where they came from, are the only unexploited gold mines we have and a source of hope for our country as we head into a future that is more sophisticated. As a country we have failed to fully benefit from the mineral resources that God blessed us with because there are people who have proven to be more important than others, so they had to take everything including the lives of poor people but am so sure that South Sudan will benefit greatly from an educated population.

It is for this reason that I call for serious investment in the education sector. The government must prioritize education as it is a social investment that we will all benefit from sooner than later. We as the society have a duty to protect and defend the interests of our young people, rich or poor as they are the seeds of a greater South Sudan we desire.

The power that China is enjoying today did not come from loans but from an educated population. Before China made money, they first made great thinkers and these great thinkers produced the money we are panting for today. It is my dream and desire that we begin to look at education not as an expense but as a social investment whose benefits are worth more than the taxes we steal from the oil.

To the youth, you are the hope of this country. As a country, our dreams for a better future are inspired by your commitment to education. Your desire to acquire knowledge gives us the confidence to look into the future with hope. South Sudan’s relevance in the future depends on your education today.

We have a duty as civil society to defend your freedom and rights to acquire your education peacefully and safely. As society, your struggles are our struggles and when the system fails you, it is our responsibility to stand up for and with you.

You have no apologies to make to anyone but we have to apologize to you for failing to speak for you. We have failed you ouryoung ones. We should have prioritized your concerns even before the loss of life. As a writer and rights activist, I will use my small space to advocate and defend your interests for as long as I can. I will make use of my writing skills to find ways I can be helpful now and in future to avoid another life in pursuit of an education.

Am also a part of a larger group that has been forgotten by our government but this body has also forgotten that we, the youth, are money they are begging from developed nations. Our government too can invest in the younger generation but instead they want to kill us forever. It is true. If the government denies its young ones of better education. If the same government uses the money to buy guns instead of creating jobs for the young people, it is a murder of young people.