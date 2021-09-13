DEAL WITH HIGH COMMODITY PRICES

The opening of the Juba-Nimule highway and escorting of truck drivers which has seen to be a sigh of relief against fuel shortage and the skyrocketing commodity prices should not be the climax of economic healing. The government should further look into the major causes of high commodity prices which has high affinity for rising every now and then other than falling.

What beats intellect is whether this problem of high commodity prices arises from the traders, the government or customs offices and clearing agents at the borders. To be precise, nearly every idle citizen aspires to be a clearing agent or get employed at any customs office so as to drive, build a mansion or marry.

That why the commodity prices are not falling is because there must be charges the traders incur as they transport their commodities which make it close to impossible to revise the charges on the items they sell. They should calculate the buying prices, charges at the border and the transport costs and come up with what they charge consumers.

This might be why it is hard for them to accept to revise commodity prices. The point on this matter is not that should not to remove clearing agents and taxescharged at the border points. No, it cannot because this is how the government generates revenue which they return to the citizens in terms of developmental programs.

The government should rather control how much is charged at the borders in order for the commodity prices to fall. After reducing charges levied on businessmen, black market needs to be melted down and then finally, the commodity prices will be reduced. This way, all will have been solved in a reasonable manner. Without sorting out the charges at the border points, traders might also be fearing that they would be running at losses when they just reduce prices.