DEADLOCK Consultation on states starts in Juba

By: Morris Dogga

A high level consultation meeting on the number of states and boundaries among the parties to the agreement is to start in Juba today.

The consultation would be held between President Salva Kiir who is back to the Country after a three day’s working visit to South Africa.

Dr. Riek Machar has also confirmed his attendance yesterday.

According to the program schedule obtained by Juba Monitor, the South African Deputy President David Mabuza, the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais and special envoys from Sudan, Kenya and Uganda are all expected to attend the two days’ meeting.

The envoys are expected to meet separately with President Salva Kiir on Tuesday and also the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) Dr. Riek Machar.

The special envoys are expected to separately consult with the leadership of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) who had earlier rejected the proposal to refer the stalemate on the number of states to an arbitration court.

They will also hold bilateral talks with the leaders of the Other Political Parties (OPP), according to the program.

With just 18 days left to the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU), the consultation is yet another attempt by IGAD to break the deadlock on the number of states and boundaries-one of the sticking issues that all the parties have differed on.

According to the program schedule, the final engagement with all the leaders of the parties to the agreement will be held on Wednesday and the leaders are to sign off the mechanism agreed.

It is yet to be seen if the impasse on the number of states can be resolved since previous engagement between the parties ended without any agreement.