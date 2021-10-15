DDRC conducts verification ofarmed children in Lakes.

By Mabor Riak Magok

The Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration Commission ( DDRC) in Lakes State has conducted averification exercise of children associated with the armed forces in Panda Military Baracks in Rumbek on Tuesday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Tuesday , the Director of DDRC in Lakes State, Meen Mawut said that the DDR Commission has confirmed13 children associated with armed forces in Panda Military Baracks in Rumbek during the verification process.

” We conducted a verification exercise of children associated with armed forces on Tuesday and we found 13 children in Panda Military Baracks. These children were not recruited by into the army by the military. But they voluntarily associated themselves with the army because of their personal needs. Some of them joined the army in order to get food”.said , Meen Mawut

Meen Mawut asserted that after they have finished the verification process of children associated with armed forces.they willregisterchildren that are associated with the army and this will take place soon after they have submitted a report to the DDR Commission in Juba.

He urged the army in the military baracks not to recruit or accept children to be associated with them in the military baracks in Lakes State.

However, The verification process of children associated with armed forces which was conducted on Tuesday by DDR Commission in Rumbek Panda Military Baracks was attended and witnessed by UNMISS, UNICEF, Save the Children International, and Plan International