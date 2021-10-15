jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, October 15th, 2021
HomeNewsDDRC conducts verification ofarmed children in Lakes.
News

DDRC conducts verification ofarmed children in Lakes.

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak Magok

 The Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration Commission ( DDRC) in Lakes State has conducted averification exercise of children associated with the armed forces in Panda Military Baracks in Rumbek on Tuesday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Tuesday , the Director of DDRC in Lakes State,  Meen Mawut said that the DDR Commission has confirmed13 children associated with armed forces in Panda Military Baracks in Rumbek during the verification process.

” We conducted a verification exercise of children associated with armed forces on Tuesday and we found 13 children in Panda Military Baracks. These children were not recruited by into the army by the military. But they voluntarily associated themselves with the army because of their  personal  needs. Some of them joined the army in order to get food”.said , Meen Mawut

.

Meen Mawut asserted that after they have finished the verification process of children associated with armed forces.they willregisterchildren that are associated with the army and this will take place soon after  they have submitted a report to the DDR Commission in Juba.

He urged the army in the military baracks not to recruit or accept children to be associated with them in the military baracks in Lakes State.

However, The verification process of children associated with armed forces which was conducted on Tuesday by DDR Commission in Rumbek Panda Military Baracks was attended and witnessed  by UNMISS, UNICEF, Save the Children International,  and Plan International

You Might Also Like

News

Suspects arrested for killing refugees in Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Emelda Siama John Unknown number of suspects have been arrested this morning by the Sudanese Police in Khartoum in connection with the killing of 42 South Sudanese refugees in Sennar State in Sudan Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Achol  Malong a South Sudanese Activist based in Khartoum,s aid that the suspects were arrested yesterday morning and ordered to explain where the other missing people are. “Thesuspects who are believed to be behind the killing of South Sudanese refugees in Sennar were arrested by Criminal Investigation Department(CID) and they...
error: Content is protected !!