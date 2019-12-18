DDR launches training of 36 cantonment caseworkers

By: Elia Joseph Loful

The Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (DDR) has started training of 36 forces from cantonment sites on caseworkers in Equatoria region in Juba yesterday.

Speaking at the opening of three days workshop, the Chairperson of the Commission Ayuen Ayuen Alier said similar training for the demobilized forces will be conducted in Wau, Malakal and Jonglei State saying the trainers will be assigned to register forces at their specified cantonment sites and barracks.

“It is important that those in barrack and you in cantonment, your work is one, because you are going to register those who are going for DDR in the barracks,”Ayuen said.

Ayuen added that they were doing this not only here in Equatoria but “we have divided the workshop into four whereby the rest will be done in Wau, Malakal and Jonglei.

He stated that the forces who were drawn from different cantonment sites and barracks in Equatoria are undergoing the training in order to prepare them for official registration for the ex-combatants.

“We have brought these caseworkers from cantonment sites and barracks so that we train them on how they will make registrations for the ex-combatants,” he said.

He said the screened forces will be given life skilled courses so as to enable them cope with life in the society afterwards.

“They will be train on whatever jobs somebody wanted to take back home so that he lives outside the military. We are trying to tell all the ex-combatants that life is not only in the military, life is everywhere,”Ayuen emphasized.

Joseph Yata, member of Joint Defense Board (JDB) and the division commander of Yei River state, urged the trainees to develop love, humility and exercise patience in their various areas of assignments.

Yata challenged them not to show division among themselves saying they work as a team.

“So want I want from you is that you should work as a team as South Sudanese because God did not divide us according to tribes,” he said.

He asked the participants to be role model for the success of peace in the country by leaving memorable legacy behind.

Regina Joseph, the Deputy Chairperson of the commission told the caseworkers to commit themselves to the assignment they were given to undertake.

“You have to be serious in your work and ensure you know what your target is when you go back there. And our target also as you go to cantonments and barracks make sure you should register children who are under 18 years and also you must register women who work for the forces,” she said.