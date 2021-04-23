David Mono, product of Juba Monitor

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, it is a pleasure to me to share my joy with you on one of the products of Juba Monitor, journalist David Mono Danga who is awarded today in Zurich, Switzerland. We ran the story yesterday in Juba Monitor newspaper, written by him appreciating the management of Juba Monitor with the mentorship he got and the level he reached today. It was not easy to be recognized world wide with the work a person did professionally.

Mono worked for Juba Monitor for some years, he got a chance of going abroad for some training through the recommendation of Juba Monitor management. When he finished he came back to the office and continued doing his work normally. One day he came to my office and told me his plan and what he wanted to achieve. I supported him and advised accordingly. Mono jointed the Voice of America;he was writing stories which exposed him globally.

Mono continued seeking for advice and he was cooperating with the management of Juba Monitor throughout. In 2019, Mono applied to Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) to teach students of Media Development Institute (MDI) journalism. He was doing well as a professional journalist.

Today we are sharing the joy he has made as a son of South Sudan in the field of journalism. Sometimes journalists were proved wrong with what they did and still doing, to some points, they are doing well in the country. Otherwise, a person couldn’t be recognized worldwide if there is nothing good from him. This has proved that journalists in South Sudan reached to the global standard with the few mistakes they are doing.

I expect some body would follow the foot step of Mono and it will continue with the coming generations. I know it is not easy to reach that level, but it needs patience and mentorship throughout. Juba Monitor had mentored many journalists in South Sudan and across the region. As I am saying now, Juba Monitor had received three students from Uganda from different Universities.

They came with official letters to have internship. They finished and went back to the Universities.It is because of the training Juba Monitor offered to students who finished University in Mass Communication or had obtained training in MDI.

Currently there are three students in the newsroom for internship, two from University of Juba and one from a radio station who want to get experience in print media. After finishing the internship, they will be recommended and another group will come. This is what Juba Monitor is doing. I expect another journalist to be recognized for good work. Let us encourage our sons and daughters to become journalists in the country. It is true there are a lot of challenges in this field, but if you do it well at the end you will get reward in form of award like what I got Africa in Glasgow, in the United Kingdom and International award around the United States of America both in 2019.

However, let us treat journalists well and promote their work. Today is the pride of Juba Monitor; it is for all of us in the field of journalism and the country at large.

May God bless us all.