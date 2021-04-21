DAVID MONO DANGA, SKY IS THE LIMIT KEEP IT UP

Topical Commentary

With OdongoOdoyo

I must tell you, David Mono Danga that you have made us at Juba Monitor proud. It is good that you are appreciating and recognizing the role this newspaper has and continue to play to bring up and model professionalism in the media industry in the country and beyond. Indeed yours is one of the many that have passed through us and which has been publicly and openly appreciated by the beneficiary. We promise you “sky is the limit”

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM AWARD – JUBA MONITOR

By David Mono Danga

Dear Juba Monitor Management Team,

I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to you with a light and happy smile as I try to convey this good news to you all.

I would like to inform you that on Thursday this week, April 22, I will be among the journalists who will be awarded for the Fetisov Journalism Awards of 2020. The ceremony will take place in Zurich, Switzerland.

I and a couple other journalists from South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Egypt became third Winners in the Outstanding Investigative Reporting, for our investigations on the Nile Basin called Sacked Dry published in 2018.

And I am writing to you because it was actually through the Juba Monitor newspaper, and through the mentorship and guidance and support of my supervisor then, Mr. OO (OdongoOdoyo), the Managing Editor, that I was able to do this great investigation on Green Horizon activities in South Sudan.

Thank you all for giving me the platform to prosper and achieve my first ever professional journalism award. This is my happiest moment and I thought I would share the news with you for so many reasons.

First, to show you the respect and loyalty I have for the Management of the Juba Monitor. Second, for everyone on this team to join and rejoice with me as I receive this first award of my life. I might have come too late in my career but they say; he who laughs last laughs best.

Thirdly, I may be asked to hold some talk shows, in case that happens, one or two people from The Juba Monitor may be asked to join me.

And lastly, you might want to write something about this achievement as this clearly shows that Juba Monitor is the best Independent newspaper in this country because it’s through their work that we have been able to win this award.