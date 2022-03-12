DATE-For Senior Four Exams Announced

By Yiep Joseph

The government through the Ministry of GeneralEducation and Instruction confirmed Monday 18th April 2022 as a fixed date for the 2021 Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations.

During a press briefing yesterday, Awut Deng Acuil, Minister of General Education and Instruction announced that the National Examinations for senior four would start on Monday 18th April and end on Wednesday 27th April 2022.

“ I take this opportunity to inform the candidates; Parents, all stakeholders and the general public that all the processes of the academic year 2021 Certificates of Secondary Education (CSE) Examinations have been put in place, and Examination administration dates have been fixed. The examinations begin on Monday 18th April 2022 and end by Wednesday 27th April 2022” Awut announced.

She revealed that a total of 32,167 candidates (21,799 males and 10,368 females) have fully registered for the examinations.

Awut wished all the candidates the best of their luck in their examinations and cautioned all the invigilators, monitors, security, and the police to have a love for the nation and help the National Examination Council to ensure that security is maintained and examinations are conducted in a fair and appropriate manner that allows the candidates to sit for the examinations in a suitable environment.

She appreciated government efforts in helping the Ministry to ensure that candidates sit amid various challenges in the country.

Awut disputed the allegation that some people had been selling the national examinations script in the market.

She cautioned the citizens to separate examination from politics.

“When there is always negative campaign, I don know what South Sudanese want to gain from it, about the examinations. Examination in any country is done and they are separated from politics but it is different in this country where examinations have become the center of politics to discredit the process” she said.

“This is my appeal to the people in this country, they should leave education out of the politic, let education be education, those students sacrificed themselves, those teachers sacrificed too, they try their level best to work hard and when you say that examination had been sold in the market, it means this child has nothing to write, so they have not learned anything actually to be able to assess it discredited a very child that we want to prepare for tomorrow” she appealed.

She said that discrediting the process of examinations is discrediting teachers who had been standing for a year in the process of teaching students, preparing them for examinations.

“I don’t know the way social media is being used in this country when the exams are not even there, there are already papers spreading on social media that exams are leaked” she blamed.

Awut called on all the citizens to shun spreading propaganda on social media, citing that it would not help the teachers, students, and even the public.

She promised that the Ministry is willing to facilitate invigilators, Monitors, security, and all those who take part in the process.

Awut appreciated the government for helping Ministry succeed in process of national examinations and other activities related to education in the country.