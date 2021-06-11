jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 11th, 2021
D-Day: Wrestling for Peace in New site- Juba

By John Agok

The Central Equatoria state and Lakes state wrestlers to storm stage today noon at new site-Juba  field  under the theme, “wrestling for peace” .

This inter-state wrestling competition would be attended by both national and states government ministers of culture, youth and sports respectively.

There are six best wrestlers from each side of the state that would be featuring first and follow by the second-round upcoming wrestlers.

William Deng Alier the Deputy Chairman for Bhar el Ghazel wrestling Association told Juba Monitor that, they are organizing this wrestling event to demonstrate peace and unity between two states.

“We are organizing this event in the interest of peace and unity between two states”, he said.

Deng revealed that, the wrestling competition would be attended by highly government officials who could grace the event.

“We are expecting our senior government officials to witness this wrestling for peace event. Both ministers from National and two states will be there”, he added.

However, Lado Lokul awrestling fan from Terekeka got excited for the event and betted for a win in their favour.

“We are going to win seriously because we have best wrestlers compared to those Lakes state wrestlers”, he stated.

Lokul acknowledged that, wrestling for peace could bring peace and unity among our people.

“I am grateful for this Wrestling because it brings peace among the people”, he concluded.

The wrestling competition was organized under auspices of South Sudan Wrestling Federation under the theme “wrestling for peace”. 

In 2018 Terekeka wrestlers were crowned champions over Jonglei in the last tournament .

