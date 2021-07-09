D-Day-All roads lead to Dr. Garang Mausoleum

By John Agok

South Sudanese citizens on the street ofJuba are marching today with joy in celebrating their 10thAnniversary, they are joining their brothers and sisters from both regional and international in the Great Run South Sudan in a bid to witness their great day together for peace and harmony.

The two event coincided today because of share happiness and of peace with people from other neighbouring countries. The participants of Great Run South Sudan are being led by the presidency and leadership among other dignitaries to showcase how significant the day carry on toward peace and stability in the country.

Some common citizens shared their views on the celebration despite the fact that, government had postponed the huge attendance into Dr. John Garang Mausoleum due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

Siada Juma a hairdresser told Juba Monitor that, they were happy to witness the celebration of the Tenth Anniversary since there was peace now in the Country. She remained apologetic for what happened in 2013 and 2016 post-independence conflict respectively.

“I am quite happy to witness today the celebration of our Tenth anniversary despite the fact that, the government has postponed the big attendance into Dr. John Mausoleum. This reminded us of our historical background, although I am very sorry of the two conflicts in post-independence, but now at least we still have peace to celebrate together as brothers and sisters”, she said.

Ahmed Abdullah a trader in Custom Market demonstrated his happiness by sharing sweets and flowers among kids and South Sudanese people in his shop.

“We are now celebrating the Independence Day of South Sudan, because we are brothers and sisters in the region who enjoyed together the dividend of peace through trade and development”, he said.

Abdullah appealed to the Country leaders to embrace the tranquility amid all challenges they were facing in the process of peace implementation.

“I am appealing to leaders especially the principal in R-ARCISS to continue embracing this calmness despite challenges they might have encountered in the implementation process”, he added.

The Country gained its independence in July 9th 2011 but had been into another two conflicts in post-independence in 2013 and 2016 respectively after signing peace deal in 18th September 2018, which broughttranquility despite isolated pocket of insecurity couple with inter-communal violence.