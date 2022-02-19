Customary law review to protect women’s rights

By Yiep Joseph

The ongoing five days’ workshop on the customary law review and training of traditional chiefs for Lainya, Morobo and Yei River of Central Equatoria State focused on the need to protect women’s rights and removed all the depressions and mistreatment imposed on women due to unfair norms and cultures.

While addressing the Media, Benjamin Moore, IOMProgram Coordinator stated that the review would focus on removing some of the practices that contradict the constitution and the bill of rights of South Sudan.

“It is stated in the Constitution that everyone has right to own the land but in much customary law is forbidden for woman to inherit or own land and this thing is not comfortable with the national law, these are the things to be reviewed,” Moore said.

He mentioned that the process would not temper with cultures and norms of the communities but only give chiefs a chance to deliberate on issues citing that it is a community-driven process to eliminate harmful practices.

“what we are going on here is reviewing and understanding what is being practiced, what is considered, how we align, how we remember documents and how do we align so that there is no contradiction between the constitution and customary law and also important that it does contradict the principles of human rights, the principle of equality of inclusion and participation” he expressed.

“This is a community-driven process; it is where local solution is found for local problems that has a national importance and the fact that this is community-driven, we see representatives of the three counties that are here about 150 participants who are seriously discussing on customary law” he added.

He emphasized that it is of great importance for chiefs to take control of their life, their communities and put themselves in the driver seat and find out priorities and what they wanted to do.

He revealed that IOM is not developing new customary laws for communities but only supporting the chiefs to understand the already existing Laws in the constitution

“we are not developing new customary law, the workshop is about remembering what our customary laws are, documenting them, identifying what needs to be reviewed and changed, moving together after establishing courts, reestablishing court interms of judges and members of the court” he added.

Meanwhile AjonyiLuata, Women Representative Morobo county court mentioned that this workshop is the chance for women to air out all their grievances and mistreatments imposed on them by the cultures and norms in the communities.

“We as women have really suffered, we have seen early marriages among young kids and forced marriages, women denied ownership of land and denied to eat certain types of food and this is the right forum to air all of them out to be addressed,” Ajony said.

She stated Morobo county court has laid some rules regarding marriages and how to handle all sorts of mistreatment against women.

She added that the workshop is of great advantage to help women gain their denied rights back.

Meanwhile Justice Deng BiongMijak consultant for IOM Customary law/rule of law stated that the workshop would help the chiefs to understand the importance of some practices and their negative parts.

He added that norms and cultures that are against human rights, for example denial of women to own properties particularly the land, denial of women to eat some of the food, early and forced marriages, among others, are issuesthat should be reviewed.