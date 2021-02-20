Custom officers trained on capacitybuilding

By WekAtakKacjang

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has trained Custom officers to improve the classification of commodities which doesputrevenue collection at risk.

According to a statement availed to Juba Monitor, the training aims at building the capacity of Custom officers and clearing agents in charge at border points.It also enables them to impose appropriate customs tariff using HS codes and Single Administrative Document (SAD) filling.

Last year, JICA introduced Harmonized System Code Phase 2 (P.I.H.S.2).The training is a three-year project supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from 2020-2023.The purpose of the project is to improve customs tariff collection system towards adaptation of international standards in the main border points including Juba, Nimule border to Uganda.

This project supports National Revenue Authority[NRA] with great cooperation of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). South Sudan National Revenue Authority (NRA) held two series of trainings, up to 30 customs officers and 30 clearing agents were trained from Nimule border station.

The National Revenue AuthorityHarmonized System trainers implemented the training with support of experts of JICA project team through teleconference system due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. NRA HS trainers designed the training. The trainers from Harmonized SystemUnit (HS classification special unit), training section and others of NRA Customs Division were fostered as experts on HS and statistics by the Phase 1 of the P.I.H.S project.

The training modules included sessions from general matters of HS code, classification of articles on South Sudan Common External Tariff and SAD.Harmonized System will provide Customs officials and Customs Clearing Agents with the knowledge and skills on proper classification of goods, uniform and correct application of the Harmonized System.

Harmonized System (HS) has been introduced to all East African regions under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) program on capacity building of Master Trainers for the region. Incorrect classification of commodities does not only put revenue collection at risk but also causes incorrect trade data and wrong determination of the origin of goods, and it also acts, above all, as a barrier to the flow of international trade.