CURFEW imposed at night

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The government has imposed a curfew on the movement of residents from 8:00 pm till 6:00 am in the morning.

In the same move, the government also reduced the working hours to five starting from 7:00am to 1:00 pm for 30 days.

The move was announced on Tuesday among several measures being undertaken by the government to prevent the public against the coronavirus.

Dr. Makur Matur Koriom, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health who is also a member of the High Level Taskforce on COVID-19 said the action was taken after they met President Salva Kiir.

“The government imposes curfews starting at 8:00pm every day to 6:00am starting from Wednesday March 25, 2020,” he said.

According to him the restrictions was a continuation of the previous orders meant to reduce the movement of people.

“Exemption of hospital staff and other emergencies staff including airport staff, security organs who will be working for normal routine as usual,” Dr. Matur revealed.

The security organs have been directed to implement the orders.

Meanwhile, Dr. Matur further stated the presidency has also has reduced the working hours only half day starting from 7:30 am up to 1:00pm for all staff.

He advised that staff whose absence cannot affect service delivery may be asked to stay at home.

“The presidency has directed that the employers must make provisions for non-essential employee’s staff to stay at home, meaning employees who are not essential must stay at home.”

“These must be followed by every institution in the country and employers should abide by these laws,” he said.

“Essential workers, hospital workers, emergencies staff, police, and telecommunication workers and airport staff will be allowed to work after the curfew provided that they are carrying along with them distinctive passes or badges,”

He said for that matter for these directives to be observed, the army, the police, national securities and all other security agencies have been directed to immediately impose these and those who will not comply with these directives will face the rights of law.

“These orders enforcement will be remaining in place for at least 30 days depending on the evolution of pandemic,” he added.

The taskforce also suspended the regular Council of Ministers meetings and the government will only be functioning and working in clusters.