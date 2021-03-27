Culturally, people speak when the deceased is laid to rest

By Malek Arol Dhieu

African leaders must come together one day to think deep of what consumes African sons and daughters who speak much about unity and independence of Africa as a continent. The death of Dr. John Pombe Magufuli is an absolute setback of African search for ultimate independence as no incumbent president now in Africa is as practical to African independence as was John Magufuli. This is more than a loss! John PombeMagufuli did not inherit wanting Africa to stand on her own feet from somewhere, but hand-picked it from Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Kwame Nkrumah who once said that Africa must have one currency, one army, one central bank, one president, and should be named United States of Africa. They were listened to not, and because of those statements, they were targeted and eliminated. Other African leaders then were participating in total independence of Africa but they did not succeed in their fighting as Africa was not yet weaned off from colonial mothers. Though Africa was weaned at an age children are not supposed to reach while still suckling, the strength she had then was inconsiderable to allow her break away and provide all her needs. As a result, Africa continues growing under the care of colonial masters, which I think is the undeniable reason why Africa is easily weakened when she rises for ultimate independence because a mother (colonialist) knows what to say and do to easily tease, frighten and control her child. However, after most of the African countries gained independence differently, Africa was expected to provide solutions to her own problems by constructing and equipping health facilities so that issues to do with euthanasia by colonial masters are controlled, strengthening economies so that issues to do with loans and inviting descendants of colonialists to revive our economies are avoided, educating our own sons and daughters to the fullest so that issues to do with hiring computer experts and information technologists of colonial origins are abandoned to secure our information from leakages, educating and training Africans on mining and refineries so that issues to do with inviting colony-oriented sons and daughters to loot us friendly are totally avoided, and many more that are indicating the availability of the colonial masters. Up to date, the colonial masters have not yet left us and a few who have left did not go willingly, Prof. PLO Lumumba once said. The few Heads of the African states who woke up recently and wanted to have a say on the independence of Africa must get reminded that once they talk of it, the person beside them is a colonial agent assigned to forward any information against the colonial masters, especially the opposition leaders, let me bravely say that. Taking in to the accounts also is the institution you want to make independent as the Head of the State carries two or three colonial agents in which their identification should come first before priorities to change the institution. Now the question begs, if the Africa of Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Patrice Emery Lumumba, Haile Selassie, Kenneth David Kaunda, Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Sakou Toure, Dr. John Garang De Mabior, Jomo Kenyatta, and many others whose unity was still intact and paramount failed to unite Africa under one presidency, currency, army and name, how strong and lucky is the Africa of Dr. John Magufuli, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uhuru Mugay Kenyatta, Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Abbiy Ahmed, Paul Kagambe, among others who are torn apart by border issues more than foreign ones (outside Africa) to succeed in becoming independent? Now that the champion of independence has gone, does that not mean he has gone together with the struggle to liberate Africa from the colonial influence? Will there be a successor or are yet-to-be-known successors afraid of being consumed? Take it from me that the absolute independence of Africa begins with having well-developed healthcare systems and educational systems, economy-boosting projects, Africans-only oil companies, and the most of all but the ignored one, the identification of colonial agents who are used as tools to assassinate pioneers of independence. John Magufuli was the second best son Africa has ever produced after Nelson Mandela in the era of modern Africa who has greatly taught other African heads of the states to handle their affairs without foreign aids. He is mourned the same way Dr. John Garang was mourned, with some mourners losing their lives because they seemed to have died too. Dr. Magufuliwill never be forgotten in Africa and the rest of the world. His spirit will always guide those who attempt to liberate Africa. I join Prof. PLO Lumumba, the believer of Mugufuli and a few sons who share the same dream with the Late Magufuli to mourn him for life. May his soul be always overshadowed by the Holy Spirit.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba. He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.