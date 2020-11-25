CTSAMVM condemns continuing breach of ceasefire agreement

By John Agok

Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu Anderie, the Board Chairman of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has categorically condemned in strongest terms possible the ongoing violations of ceasefire by NAS within SSOMA and equally the continuous violence against the civilian’s population in the area of Moroto, Kirhau and Buru by forces of Maj.Gen. Moses Lokuju.

“Since the last board meeting we have been receiving reports on clashes between NAS of Thomas Cyrilo and SSPDF forces in the area of Central Equatoria. Also, ongoing tensions and anarchy by forces of Maj. Gen. Lokuju that have already chased away the citizens in their area of living and cut them off from access Moroto markets to sell their goods to trainees in the area of Moroto, Kirhau and Buru respectively. This has left the citizens there vulnerable,” he said.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) convened its 20th board meeting in Juba yesterday.

The board meeting discussed numerous agenda regarding the implementation of the R-ARCSS and challenges facing the parties to the agreement as well as the ongoing atrocities blamed on (SSOMA) and Maj. Gen. Lakuju’s violation of Ceasefire in Moroto area.

However, Gen. Teshome explained that, they are mainly convening this meeting to update them on violation of permanent ceasefire and outstanding issues relating to delay of graduation of unified forces in cantonment sites.

“We are deeply concerned about the ongoing situation and we have formed this mechanism to update us about the implementation task on cantonment sites training forces of Unified forces to speed up their graduation.” he added.

The CTSAMVM’s 21st Board meeting is slated to take place on 23rd December which will bring on board head of mission in South Sudan, CSO and parties to R.ARCSS representatives.