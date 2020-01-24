jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 24th, 2020
HomeOpinionCry my beloved country
Opinion

Cry my beloved country

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Expressing Loud

By: Umbi Alfred Taban

South Sudanese from all their dimensions and affiliation were last week at a high expectation note waiting for a political opera that they could rejoice on, unfortunately they were demoralized upon hearing how the country’s top leadership meeting ended without ending the stalemate they are on.

There are two issues; one is the number of states then the boundaries of those states.

During the CPA negotiations, the SPLM team demanded that the transitional period be two years while the Khartoum Islamic regime demanded for ten years, so the mediators took the numbers from both sides added them and divided them by two; we had a six years transitional period with Khartoum regime. So why didn’t they try such a mechanism as a way of compromise from both sides!

There are currently 32 states that were formed by our government which have evolved from 28 originally formed and most of them were confirmed as the will of the people of those areas in the national dialogue, how can Dr. Riek Machar be against the will of some of his people?

On the other side earlier in 2015, the SPLM-IO was the first to initiate the issue of states as a way forward for resolving the conflict by introducing a blueprint of 21 states they believed could accommodate the people and tribes of South Sudan in harmony.

One thing in common is that they agreed while in disagreement to introduce more states and now they are disagreeing on its number and boundaries.

As for the boundaries, I would ask which country on the African continent have fixed boundaries where internally or with its neighbors?

The people of South Sudan demand peace and a Government by 22 of February and those who don’t want are against the People.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

River pollution

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano Rivers, lakes and other sources of water are natural resources created by God for human beings to benefit from. According to scientists, a human being cannot live many days without drinking water, for the reason that water is one of the most importance items in the body of human beings and animals. If you pollute water whether in the river, lake, sea and others, it could affect animals living in the water as well as human beings.  That is why it is advisable for everyone not to...
Editorial

CLOSURE OF JUBA UNIVERSITY IS VERY UNFORTUNATE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Every child has a right to education. Therefore, each one of them must be given a chance to acquire this important mode in life. The education should not be gambled with. When Juba University closed because of differences between students and management which resulted in the destruction of the institution’s properties worth millions, there is no justification whatsoever to this cause of action because two wrongs do not make a right. The administration is said to have shut off students who had not completed paying their tuition fees. The students...
Opinion

God has a plan for everyone

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Ngor Khot Garang Life as a precious gift from God is not like a video game where you die and get another chance to live again. We don't get that opportunity in life. It is pretty important reminder to all of us to not take things for granted. However,  it is okay to cry,  it is normal to blame  circumstances or whatever kind of  hardships we are going through but one thing we should not do as long as we still live is to press the give up button....
error: Content is protected !!