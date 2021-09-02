Crown Hotel catches fire on unnoticed moments

By John Agok

The mysterious fire caught Juba Crown Hotel on Tuesday evening in an unnoticed moment. The fire was later on confirmed to have ensued from the bedroom booked by one of the guests.

Linda Captain told Juba Monitor that she was there as an eyewitness at that moment.

“I was at the Crown Hotel in the evening when the fire caught one of the upper floors but it didn’t last for long. I fled to the other side of the road that is leading to Juba International Airport and after that I left and don’t know what happened after,” Linda said.

The Crown Hotel Resident Manager Mahdi merhi confirmed the incident by saying that one of their guests left an “electric iron box” on bed which caught fire for almost two hours in the room.

“What happened was one of the guests who left the electric iron box inside the bed and it caught fire in the room for two hours”, he said.

Merhi added that there was no need to twist the information to mislead our customers. He stressed that what happened had been contained and no losses so far incurred.

“I am wondering why misinformation and what happened was minor accident and it is already contained without further losses of property”, he added.

Captain Michael Machar, a police officer working for the Fire Brigade said they were called to the scene but the fire had stopped when they arrived at Crown Hotel and they only had to return and left investigators interviewing the hotel managers.

“Yes, I can confirm that fire broke out on Tuesday and when we were called by the people working there, when (we) arrived (at) the place but the fire had ended after we arrived. It was a minor (incident),” he said.