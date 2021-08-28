Cross Cultures to extend activities to Bor and Aweil

By Oyiti Pernyang

The Cross Cultures Project Association (CCPA) in collaboration with UEFA Foundation for Children that aims to promote social cultures through sports, today confirmed to South Sudan Football Association its plans to extend its activities to Bor and Aweil.

The meeting came in a context to discuss important issues regarding the development of football across South Sudan and the Organization’s activities in Juba and Torit where it operated initially.

In a statement, the Managing Director of Cross Cultures Project Association, Anders Levinsen said the meeting was fruitful and they had discussed a number of essential issues on how both the foundation and South Sudan Football Association would work closely towards promoting football to the grassroots level.

Levinsen revealed that the organization had planned to extend its activities to Bor and Aweil, adding that Cross Culture had trained 200 coaches in Torit and Juba and also supported sports activities for 4,000 children from different schools.

Meanwhile, the President of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Augustino Maduot appreciated Cross Cultures for the support in promoting sports in the country, expressing SSFA readiness to work closely with the foundation to promote football.

He said what Cross Cultures didwas very essential towards mending social cultures among children, citing that promoting peace and unity through sports was one of the association’s vision hence Cross Cultures was an important partner to work with.

Cross Cultures is a non-profit and politically independent non-governmental organization with headquarters in Denmark. Its mission is to bring people who are living in communities affected by conflicts and social divides together through sports. The organization launched its project in the country in 2019. Its activities have benefited more than 4,000 school children every year.It donates sports materials, trains coaches and referees to improve football at grassroots.