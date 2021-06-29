Criticism against Journalism in South Sudan

By Akol Arop Akol

Since my high school, I have been so much involved in literary and journalism affairs. I felt the passion for drawing and writing, and these skills allowed me to be elected/appointed as the Editor-In-Chief of the journalism club. I had to write some reports, edit news and sometimes anchored them during the assembly. Students then started calling me a journalist, and indeed some liked my work while others were keeping distance from journalism activities because they had a concept that journalists always expose things, people and daily events. They are misunderstood that they publish everything to be known by public, and when they do so, those who don’t like their work or individuals who feel offended think they have the right to use their authorities and powers to harass and humiliate journalists.

With this concept, many students who have the talents are scared of developing them because they know journalists are preys in the society. Do they even understand what journalism is and who are the journalists, their duties, rights and contributions? Before proceeding we need to learn that journalism is the activity or profession of writing for newspapers, magazines, or news websites or preparing news to be broadcast. Since I started writing I have been called “Mr. Journalist’ by my colleagues but during high school I didn’t feel okay with the title yet I learned later that Writing is part of journalism.

Many people in South Sudan don’t understand journalism.They don’t appreciate the work of journalists and the impact of media. The media workers are on attacks from illiterates and politicians causing (insecurity) which prevents professional work. Because of the fear of being harassed by the power ones who arrest and execute, some journalists are not professionally doing their duties with devotion and courage. Some fear to cover certain stories or report for the awareness of the community.

Journalism in South Sudan has a lot of challenges, namely insecurity, poor payment, lack of recognition, lack of resources, among others. Talking about insecurity, as I mentioned; some politicians who are engaged on corruption, exploitation and killing don’t want their hidden activities to be known by public, therefore when a journalist writes and reports on such findings, he/she would face a threat of arrest or killing. Some powerful one use their powers to humiliate or eliminate the life of journalists which is against human rights and a great sin before God. Imagine, a committed human sacrificing his life to inform his people, is he an enemy?

Journalism is mistaken by those who didn’t go far with education, it is not a matter of writing and publishing news for the public that makes one a journalist.

Today, young people are busy online sharing unverified information which causes misunderstanding, tension and hatred between people. If journalism is left to be practiced by professional journalists then there would be no confusion of information because they know the ethics of journalism, skills of reporting and ways of verifying the content from a right source. Journalism is misunderstood and there is burning criticism for the journalists in South Sudan. Some even use their resources and money to bribe poor journalists. So, if working for a media that pays you 15,000 SSP a month, is it not hard to refuse an amount of 50 USD given for transport? In reality for every work people do, there are two reasons, the sake of professionalism and sake of earning a living. Therefore, journalists who have no other sources of income as they are poorly paid may be tempted to accept bribes, then later the same people who give bribes will start criticizing them that they are not journalists.

Another challenge is that the big people in public positions and some members of community take the work of journalists personal, meaning that when a journalist reports on issues concerning corruption and killing, it would be taken like the journalist has an intention of tarnishing their images. They fail to understand that journalists are concerned with welfare of the community/society, not individual’s interests. Journalists are not enemies, spies or interest workers.

Journalists are friends of community and of course help to raise the voices of the voiceless, hold people accountable for the wrongs they do, expose the problems facing vulnerable people and raise awareness concerning the environment. They do research and provide reliable content that reports various aspects of subjects. The writing that they do helps us understand complex issues. Journalists fame issues and present the corresponding side to those issues. Journalists are expected to be the watch-dogs of the society and to inform the public. It requires a great civic duty and a devotion to truth. Journalists provide citizens with the information to form their own opinions. Let them not be criticized but be allowed to exercise their duties.