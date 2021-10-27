CRISIS IN SUDAN IS LIKELY TO JEOPARDIZE PEACE PROCESS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

(Guest- Nema Juma)

Sudan’s war is likely to affect South Sudan in so many ways that if it does not intervene as soon as possible, it will jeopardize the revitalized peace agreement since Sudan played an unwavering role in bringing the warring parties to sign the agreement in Addis Ababa Ethiopia. Recently, the borders between the two countries were to be reopened. Since the war is intensifying now in Sudan, that development may be on hold indefinitely. Border reopening invigorated the hope of South Sudanese as it would boost the economy, leading to the reduction of commodities’ prices. Economy was thought to would have improved as the borders reopens. It was also thought of as one of the economy-boosting decisions to indulge Sudan in to having peace within itself with the hold out groups. As war intensified in Sudan, the status of the Juba Peace Agreement mediated by President SalvaKiirMayardit remained unknown as focus is now directed to how peace should be quickly restored among the Sudanese people. Not only that, the Abyei border demarcation in which a committee which was formed recently to mediate between the two sisterly countries may get to the periphery as minds are preoccupied now of what miracle should be performed to bring peace to Sudan. People says that when your neighbor is in trouble, you either intervene for mediation or prepare yourself to repel that trouble. Sudan played a key role in bringing peace to South Sudan and it is time now for to pay back, however frequent the wars happen in Sudan. More importantly, the instability of Sudan threaten the Revitalized Peace Agreement as the Chairman of IGAD,Abdalla Hamdok’s whereabouts are unknown and IGAD is one of the guarantors of South Sudan’s peace. President Kiir was tasked a month ago to mediate a border issue between Ethiopia and Sudan, but because Sudan is unstable within itself now, such a border issue may increase in dimension as displacement may make Sudanese encroach more towards Ethiopia. As the situation is getting more tensed in, Sudanese overwhelmed by fear may start fleeing to South Sudan to take refuge, and as South Sudan continues receiving IDPs when it has its own IDPs, economy and settlement are going to deteriorate more and more. Let South Sudanese pray that peace rapidly returns to Sudan.