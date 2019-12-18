jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 18th, 2019
HomeOpinionEditorialCrisis in Catholic Archdiocese of Juba [Part 1]
Editorial

Crisis in Catholic Archdiocese of Juba [Part 1]

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By: Anna Nimiriano

On 12 of this month, the Vatican announced the new Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, people within the diocese divided in to groups. Some were opposing the appointment and others were supporting.  That was the beginning of the crisis which is going on at Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. People are sharing their views in the social media on what happened and still continue, it has become hot news in the country and globally.

If there are problems, it is better to know the root causes of it. So that you discuss within the topic instead of saying anything without knowledge as this issue is going on in social media. According to the information I got, it was said that Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro has sent three names to the Vatican, so that one of them should be chosen to become Archbishop of the diocese to replace him. What happened was that, among the three names sent, none of them was appointed.  The Vatican decided to choose Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin  Mulla , who was not among the three candidates.

When the Vatican announced the candidate, priests, elders and other people in the Archdiocese of Juba started opposing the nomination of the Vatican. They said if the Vatican refused the candidates nominated by Archdiocese of Juba, they are supposed to consult Archbishop Loro. On the other hand some priests said Bishop Mulla is still young in administration. Such position need mature person who has long terms experience in pastoral work and administration of the diocese. The other point was that he didn’t’ know other local languages to help him to interact with people during his pastoral work.

If the Vatican appointed different person out of the names proposed by Archbishop Loro, is it the right of  priests and other  people to refuse and act against the  will of Pope, for the reason that Bishop Mulla is a bishop of Catholic. Point number three was said that the moral life of Bishop Mulla is bad, the position of Archbishop need somebody who is recognized with good moral status.

What is the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba sending out to the people of South Sudan? Why did the Vatican appoint him to be Bishop of Torit Diocese early this year if his moral status was bad?  If the position of Bishop doesn’t require bad moral status of priest why was it not said before he was consecrated Bishop of Torit Diocese, Why wait for this sensitive time where he is expected to assume new position.  Follow me on part two in the next edition.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE CHURCH AND THE FOLLY OF POWER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Power wrangle within the political spectrum sounds a really normal tradition, but it is exceptionally weird at churches, where clerics are expected to be humble and lead whenever they are called upon to do so. It has been unsurprising though to see members of a particular church stripping a missionary ordained by their superior. This could be because the promotion of such a figure was either politically motivated or, the ordained does not conform to some perceived cultural norms and values of the majority. That sound familiar with what has...
Editorial

LET’S CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS PEACEFULLY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
One of the world’s most celebrated holidays is at the corner with every hope of being peaceful to the turn of the New Year. It is time for many to join or be with loved ones and merry-make the occasion. It is also time when many would like to engage in other immoral activities and crimes. It would be good if this time people take to behave responsibly and share the little they have with the less-fortunate. A number of private organizations and NGOs have been doing the round to...
error: Content is protected !!