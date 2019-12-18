Crisis in Catholic Archdiocese of Juba [Part 1]

By: Anna Nimiriano

On 12 of this month, the Vatican announced the new Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, people within the diocese divided in to groups. Some were opposing the appointment and others were supporting. That was the beginning of the crisis which is going on at Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. People are sharing their views in the social media on what happened and still continue, it has become hot news in the country and globally.

If there are problems, it is better to know the root causes of it. So that you discuss within the topic instead of saying anything without knowledge as this issue is going on in social media. According to the information I got, it was said that Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro has sent three names to the Vatican, so that one of them should be chosen to become Archbishop of the diocese to replace him. What happened was that, among the three names sent, none of them was appointed. The Vatican decided to choose Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla , who was not among the three candidates.

When the Vatican announced the candidate, priests, elders and other people in the Archdiocese of Juba started opposing the nomination of the Vatican. They said if the Vatican refused the candidates nominated by Archdiocese of Juba, they are supposed to consult Archbishop Loro. On the other hand some priests said Bishop Mulla is still young in administration. Such position need mature person who has long terms experience in pastoral work and administration of the diocese. The other point was that he didn’t’ know other local languages to help him to interact with people during his pastoral work.

If the Vatican appointed different person out of the names proposed by Archbishop Loro, is it the right of priests and other people to refuse and act against the will of Pope, for the reason that Bishop Mulla is a bishop of Catholic. Point number three was said that the moral life of Bishop Mulla is bad, the position of Archbishop need somebody who is recognized with good moral status.

What is the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba sending out to the people of South Sudan? Why did the Vatican appoint him to be Bishop of Torit Diocese early this year if his moral status was bad? If the position of Bishop doesn’t require bad moral status of priest why was it not said before he was consecrated Bishop of Torit Diocese, Why wait for this sensitive time where he is expected to assume new position. Follow me on part two in the next edition.