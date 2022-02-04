CRIMINALS-Ten suspects in the security cooler

By Lodu William Odiya and Yiep Joseph

A crackdown on mega criminals who have been terrorizing members of the public in juba resulted in the arrest of 10 members of the terror gang which included a woman.

The National security service came out forcefully to stamp their feet down in bringing an end to the notorious terror gram known as “Toronto” who had been having their “heyday” in the city as if the law did not exist.

In a press release to the press yesterday, The Internal Security Bureau said that the National security operation force had cracked down and arrested ten suspected criminals accused of frequent road snatching terrors locally known as the Toronto.

This came in the hail of hue and cry of a woman legislator in the Transitional National Assembly, Charity Kimbe who had earlier pointed fingers at the Minister of Interior for not doing much on the rampant activities carried out by the thugs.

The arrest of the suspected thugs sounds an alarm to the rest of their partners-in-crime to steadfastly abundant the act or risk being simultaneously faced by the law.

This and other forms of an act for years traumatized and inflicted essence of insecurity in the minds and hearts of residents in Juba city among other areas.

“The arrested suspects are currently undergoing intense interrogation and shall soon be arraigned before the Judiciary for the law to take its course”

The National Security Service (NSS) urged citizens to cooperate with all the law enforcement agencies by revealing traces that would lead to the apprehension of the suspects in order to create a peaceful and secure state of the art living environment favourable from dubious activities.

During an ordinary sitting No. 12/2022 on Wednesday, Charity Kimbe urged the speaker of the August house to summoned the Interior Minister to explain why grabbing women’s bags on the major streets in town by Toronto boys becomes an act to watch by policemen instead of facing a crackdown.

“Toronto thugs have been terrorizing resident of Juba who has been suffering in their hands for more than five years and it has not happened that one day this group are held accountable for the crime that they had committed. The right honourable speaker this August house will be pleased if the Minister of Interior will be summoned to report to this house and explain what they are doing” Kimbe said.

Last month, a renowned activist petitioned the Mayor of Juba city council to crack down on the Toronto acts in the city.

Edmund Yakani who is the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said that the thugs known as Toronto boys were operating freely as if they were licensed by the authorities in the street of Juba during daylight.

“Mayor of Juba City have law enforcement units, State Police Commissioners plus state security services who should show their presence on the streets and crack down the Toronto activities mostly carried out during the daylight”, he said.