jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, December 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialCRIMES ON HALT, OR
Editorial

CRIMES ON HALT, OR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical commentary

By Malek Arol Dhieu-(Guest)

Odongo Odoyo

Crimes are practices that threaten the wellbeing of people, and so, they should be controlled to allow people live in harmony during this intra-peace period. It was yesterday in Gudele 2 that counterfeiting, armed robbery and killings were reported by the police in KubriHaboba, and good enough, the culprits were all arrested. But one dismaying part of the story is that, among the perpetrators was a woman who got involved in the robbery. Whether or not that woman has a spouse among the culprits, her involvement in robbery sends a hopeless message to the citizens, making them think that life has become complicated that women have to rob for survivals. Yes, life is hard but it isn’t hard to such an extent that women have to involve in major crimes such as these.Counterfeiting, armed robbery and killings are major crimes not only on earth, but also in heaven, and that, culprits involved are disciplined thoroughly on earth before the ocean of fire awaiting them in heaven; that means perpetrators should forget life after death. One thing the policing personnel and the investigation department should take into their accounts is the core investigation of the culprits because rumours say most of the culprits collaborate with the personnel to rob on their behalf, and that, culprits are taken to prisonthrough this door and out of the other as their long detention may frustrate them to reveal the truth. If such cases are found, they should be handled in a way that teaches an unforgettable lesson. However,the national police service deserves a credit for fishing out the criminals in the residential areas of Juba and arrest them for their wrongdoings. As wantable as stability, it is required of every citizen to report the whereabouts of any criminal to make sure stability is maintained. 

You Might Also Like

Editorial

CAN SUSPENSION HINDER PEACE PROCESS?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Shocked are the citizens on the suspension of South Sudan by IGAD over the membership fees. IGAD has been an enormous guarantor of the Revitalised Peace Agreement signed in Addis Ababa, and that, its bitterness in the suspension of South Sudan may encroach in to the processes of the implementation of peace. Although it is a mandate of the IGAD to suspend a member country with membership arrears, a member country such as South Sudan whose soul still looks different from other member countries should be childishly played soft in...
Editorial

2023 elections stagger as parties are yet unprepared

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The special representative of the Secretary General, Nicholas Haysom said the election will be possible in 2023 if the parties to the agreement agree and work together to finalize the constraints of the elections. Until yesterday when the load of worry was reduced an inch in the citizens after days of anxiety since the 2023 elections were announced to have not been possible during the SPLM-IO National Liberation Council meeting at Freedom Hall. As hopes of the citizens are centred around the election so as to elect a leader who...
Editorial

THE NEW YEAR RESOLUTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Goodbye 2021 and welcome 2022. Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com What’s your new year's resolution? It is always good to have a new year's resolution or even two resolutions. If you have never had a new year`s resolution in the past and if this is new to you, welcome aboard. Why not make this a habit for yourself, your family, or make it a fun game for your kids?This well-known habit is a good way for anyone to start dreaming and set goals for the new year. It is...
error: Content is protected !!