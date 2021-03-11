jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 11th, 2021
CRIME-Prevention tops UN Japan meeting

By Rofina Teteng

The United Nations Security Council meeting in Japan promised to fight global crime with the aim of combating issues affecting gender parity across the globe.

During the meeting, South Sudan and Japan discussed a range of issues aimed to combat and bring back to normal firm foundations in bilateral relationship.

At the same time the Minister of Justice,Roben Madol Arol said the Government of Japan will support South Sudan to establish a concrete legal infrastructure in the country.

Speaking to the press in Juba yesterday, Minister Arol said the meeting between South Sudan and Japan Minister of Justice discussed issues of preventing crimes and Gender Based Violence.

He added that Japan is willing to support the rule of law particularly in the areas of criminal Justice in South Sudan.

