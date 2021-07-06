CRIME-Human trafficking to end

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Taskforce to Counter-trafficking and smuggling of migrants has reiterated its commitment in combating the vices and other related crimes in the country

This came after the National Taskforce on Counter-Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants with the support from International Organization for Migration (IOM) organized a one-day awareness session for the government stakeholders, civil societies and the media.

The workshop was aimed at building a common understanding on trafficking in persons’ based on the international standard.

The awareness was organized within a regional program framework titled “Better Migration Management” (BMM) funded by the European Union Trust and Federal Ministry Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ.

In his opening remark, Paul Mayom Akec the Minister of Interior who double as Co-chair of the National Taskforce on the trafficking said the government would continue to work hard to make sure human trafficking in the country was reduced.

“As we are working towards combating human trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants in the country, I urge you to joint hands together to continue working hard and to respond against such crime,” he said

“I am ready to support this committee, even if it mean staying at the ministry of Finance because of getting support for this committee, yes I am ready,” he added.

In the same event, Lt. Gen. Charles Cic Mayei the Deputy/ Director General and Intelligence Bureau, National Security Services thanked the National Taskforce for organizing “this very important workshop”.

“True partnership between Governments and non-Governmental actors are essential to addressing a problem as complex as trafficking. President Obama once said, No Government, No Nation, can meet this challenge alone” and asked everyone and every Nation to take action to end it, Gen. Mayei quoted.

According to Gen. Mayei, human trafficking deeply incorporated into operations of terrorist groups adding that since the United States of America declared war on terrorists, the traditional sources of funding of the groups were disabled.

“As an alternative, terrorist groups have turned to organized crime activities as a major source of funding, Trafficking of drugs and people are the most profitable activities of organized crime syndicates and has even surpassed arms trafficking,” he revealed.

He noted that in the previous conference on human trafficking held in Khartoum, Sudan, four pillars were identified as key to a successful National Coordinating system to combat the crime.

“I wish to therefore reiterate the support of the National Security Service and the entire security sector in combatting the scourge of crime and its nexus to terrorism financing and other organized crimes”.