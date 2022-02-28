CPA concerned about Shrinking Civic space in the country.

By Atimaku Joan

Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) sketched concerns about shrinking civic space in the country.

According to the advocacy group in a document extended to Juba Monitor, the act is one of the bottlenecks to the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

“It is hindering and lack of political will to peace implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in the country,” stated the document.

The Advocacy group urged the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity to do more in protecting journalists, the freedom of expression, association and provide justice for crimes by government security officers in the Juba and across the country because according to them, some security agents are making clear repression against journalists, activists, human rights defenders, and media houses in South Sudan.

This came after the member’s Security agents detained 8 journalists which included from VOA, Eye Radio, Radio Miraya, City Review Digital, Number One Citizen Daily, and the Executive Director of CPA Ter Manyang Gatwech at the premises of Parliament for nearly an hour after taking them from the parliament to the ISB office alongside Bilpam Raod on February last week.

South Sudan is faced with situations of restricted freedoms, especially on freedom of assembly, expression, and association.

There is an increasing pattern of repression against civil society organizations, journalists, and artists.