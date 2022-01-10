CPA anniversary, MP-nation-building for everyone

By William Lodu Odiya

As the country marked the 16th anniversary of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed between Southern Sudan and Sudan, the MP representing Aweil East county said that nation-building is the responsibility of everyone.

A comprehensive peace agreement was a collective struggle of the Sudanese people against the subsequent struggle against colonial administration and it was able to wage peace by negotiating and signing of CPA.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement, also known as the Naivasha Agreement, was an accord signed on January 9, 2005, by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and the Government of Sudan.

The CPA was meant to end the Second Sudanese Civil War, develop democratic governance countrywide, and share oil revenues. It also set a timetable for a Southern Sudanese independence referendum.

The CPA provided for a referendum on self-determination for the people of southern Sudan, which has established the first Republic of South Sudan.

The opportunity provided by the CPA as the history has been squandered by the SPLM leadership in the name of flag independence for southern Sudan.

In 2011 South Sudan got its independence after five years of the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement (CPA).

Just two years after South Sudan attained its independence, civil war broke in the nation between government forces led by President Salva Kiir and the SPLM-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition).

In 2005 the comprehensive peace agreement was a guarantee to the people of Southern Sudan that after the CPA they must go for a referendum.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the MP representing Aweil East who is also the chairperson of the communication technology and postal service John Agany Deng Kawac said that the CPA was important for the Southerners could have a chance to determine their faith and the government who were in Khartoum and the government in the southern part of Sudan were actually directed to that dream.

He said definitely everyone was to see that the unity of Sudan by then could be made attractive then we remain as one country but if the unity was not attractive, the contrary was what people were driving at voting for the new Sudan which we today call it the republic of South Sudan.

“South Sudan raised its flag to become a nation and currently carrying out developmental activities like construction of roads, we are also having a lot of dreams by the government that they will achieve. I don’t think somebody will say that we are not doing something but we need to develop the things we are doing”, he said.

Kawac said as a sovereign nation, the security is in our hands adding the country’s economy is looming despite some difficulties.

He further added that Nation building is the responsibility of everyone and people should not tell on what to do.

“It is not the government to say we should do things but we should support the government, The CPA has opened the eyes of all South Sudanese. Being a sovereign nation is very important but when people fight among themselves it is not benefiting”, Kawac said.