Covid-19 vaccines arrival delayed for 24 hours

By James Atem Kuir

The arrival of 59,000doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been delayed to this day (Tuesday March 23) after officials told the press over the weekend that the immune strengthening drug would be received on Monday.

Dr. Richard Lako, the COVID-19 Incident Manager told reporters on Sunday that African Union pledged 59,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would be deployed to the Country on Monday.

However, in a statement to Juba Monitor yesterday, Dr. Lako said the vaccine arrival has been delayed for another 24 hours due to logistical constraints.

“In the update, we got shortly, they told us that actually for some reasons the vaccine will not be arriving today because of the logistics so we are expecting them tomorrow (Tuesday). So they are telling us it will be here tomorrow (today),” he said.

The health official also on Sunday announced that the global vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX would deploy the first consignment amounting to 132000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the country on Thursday.

He yesterday reiterated that the date for delivery of COVAX pledged vaccine shipment has not changed.

“The date for the COVAX vaccine arrival remained the same and the time will be communicated later,” he said.

Once received, the vaccine will first be administered to priority groups including frontline health workers, people at high risk for severe illness such as those with HIV/AIDS, TB, and those aged over sixty-five among others according to the Ministry of Health.

South Sudan Cumulative tally stood at 9,890 after 11 new cases were recorded in the past forty-eight hours while the death toll due to the ailment remained at 106 according to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 daily report released on Monday.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge the public to strictly adhere to social distancing and put on facemasks in public settings.