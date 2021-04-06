jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
News

Covid-19 vaccine rollout set for today

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of Health said it will begin administering the Covid-19 vaccines today with health care workers at Juba Teaching Hospital.

The first doses of the 132,000 AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country on March 25 last month. Earlier the Ministry of Health had announced it would start rolling the injections within the Presidency.

Speaking to the media during weekly briefing, the Director-General for Primary Healthcare, Dr. Riak Atem said the health care workers were to lead the way of getting the injections.

“The decision was reached after understanding the health care workers are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.The vaccination is going to kick off on Tuesday today, this is the latest information we have,” Dr. Atem said on Sunday during the weekly press briefing on coronavirus.

He however,revealed that the vaccines will be administered at four centers in Juba, the State House J1, Juba Teaching Hospital, Giada Military Hospital and the Police Hospital in Juba.

“Our first target is the healthcare workers as you can see in the report that doctors are at a high risk than the rest of the population. They will be the first target for this vaccination,” Dr. Atem said.

He added that since the vaccines were received on the 25th of Marchlast month, “we were training the vaccinators because this is a new vaccine.

Last month. President Salva Kiir permitted the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce to go ahead with plans for the official launch of the coronavirus vaccinations after a team of medical doctors made a presentation on the AstraZeneca Vaccine to the president and his cabinet on Tuesday last month”.

