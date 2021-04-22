Covid-19 vaccine roll-out toStates next week

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Government through the Ministry of Health has positively confirmed that Covid-19 Covax facility vaccine will be expected in ten States and three Administrative areas in the Country by coming week.

The first consignment was delivered through Covax facility on 25th March. The country received 132,000 doses as part of the 3% allocated for South Sudan.

This is being administered to the priority groups including health care workers, elderly and those with underlying co-morbidities. The expiry date for current Coax vaccine will be on 18 July 2021.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Director General for Primary Health Care, Atem Nathan RiakAnyuon said the current vaccination drive in four hospitals in Juba has only used part of the 132,000 doses of the Covax facility vaccine consignment and have far reached 2,298 priority groups and will be deployed in the States.

“We urge the general public to continue with the vaccination drive and also adhere to public health measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 namely, hand washing, mandatory wearing of facemasks and keeping physical distancing by avoiding crowded places,”

He added that over 10,500 confirmed cases with 114 deaths and the figure continue to go up. The Ministry of Health has instituted measures to curb the spread of the pandemic which include provision of Covid-19 vaccine through membership to Covax facility.

He revealed that the country received the second consignment on 26th March through Africa Union, Africa CDC as part of MTN support to African countries. The total doses received were 60,000 and the expiry date is 13thApril, the Ministry of Health stored it separately in cold room.

“Currently the Ministry of Health confirmed that there is no single dose of expired vaccine used. The system is in place,”

The World Health Organization[WHO] Country Director, Dr. LuisG Sambosaid people should not worry that this vaccine has expired, the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization together with other partners are working hard to facilitate availability of the Covax.