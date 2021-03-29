jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, March 29th, 2021
HomeNewsCovid-19 vaccine roll out starts at J1 this morning
News

Covid-19 vaccine roll out starts at J1 this morning

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign will commence at the Presidential Palaceaka J1, to help build public trust in the exercise, medics revealed yesterday.

Top government leaders including President Salva Kiir and senior servants in the state house are expected to be given the first jab as a show of good faith in the safety of the vaccine.

On Thursday last week, COVAX facility delivered first the shipment of 132000 doses of the 864000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccineit allocated to the country in February.

Also on Friday, the country received 60,000 doses of vaccine donated by the African Union, making a total of 192000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking during the weekly COVID-19 briefing at the public health laboratory yesterday, the COVID-19 incident manager, Dr. RichardLakorevealed that officially, thevaccination campaign will beconducted at the Presidential Palace, J1 on Monday.

“Thelaunching will be in J1 and we willhope of course to see that the leadership there should show … we do not name people but wewill start there,”he said.

He stressed that the actual exercisewill kick offwith healthcare workers in three vaccination sites in Juba,at Juba Teaching Hospital, Buluk Police Hospital and Giada Military Hospital from Tuesday, March 30.

“We are starting tomorrow (he was speaking on Sunday) in J1 and then on Tuesday those three centers mentioned above will be the vaccination sites,” Dr. Lako said.

According to Dr. Lako there are about 270,000 healthcare workers and more than 400,000 people aged 65 years and above expected to receive the jab across the country among other priority groups.

As of Sunday March 28, the COVID-19 cumulative tally has risen to 10,098with 108 deaths and 9454 recoveries registered since the outbreak of the disease in the country last year.

You Might Also Like

News

Finance secretary of the National youth Union resigns

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Lueth The South Sudan National Youth Union secretary for finance has resigned citing several reasons related to mismanagement of resources by the Chairperson and his team. The cause of her resignation is that the chairperson of the Union Gola Boyoi took the bank Check from her controlling other finances so from their she had no option, however the spokesperson of the union dismissed the allegation. Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Finance secretary ofSouth Sudan National Youth Union,Joy Mori Oliver confirmed her resignation from her position...
News

SPLM-IO condemns killing of IDPs

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has condemned the killing of IDPs in Upper Nile State. On Saturday, three Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) were reported killed and five others injured by agroup of armed youth near Malakal Airport when they were welcoming the newly appointed governor Abudhok Anyang. In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the Director for Information and Public Relation for SPLM-IO, Puok Both Baluang said the killing of IDPs indicates that implementation of the security arrangement is very significant in the country....
error: Content is protected !!