Covid-19 vaccine roll out starts at J1 this morning

By James Atem Kuir

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign will commence at the Presidential Palaceaka J1, to help build public trust in the exercise, medics revealed yesterday.

Top government leaders including President Salva Kiir and senior servants in the state house are expected to be given the first jab as a show of good faith in the safety of the vaccine.

On Thursday last week, COVAX facility delivered first the shipment of 132000 doses of the 864000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccineit allocated to the country in February.

Also on Friday, the country received 60,000 doses of vaccine donated by the African Union, making a total of 192000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking during the weekly COVID-19 briefing at the public health laboratory yesterday, the COVID-19 incident manager, Dr. RichardLakorevealed that officially, thevaccination campaign will beconducted at the Presidential Palace, J1 on Monday.

“Thelaunching will be in J1 and we willhope of course to see that the leadership there should show … we do not name people but wewill start there,”he said.

He stressed that the actual exercisewill kick offwith healthcare workers in three vaccination sites in Juba,at Juba Teaching Hospital, Buluk Police Hospital and Giada Military Hospital from Tuesday, March 30.

“We are starting tomorrow (he was speaking on Sunday) in J1 and then on Tuesday those three centers mentioned above will be the vaccination sites,” Dr. Lako said.

According to Dr. Lako there are about 270,000 healthcare workers and more than 400,000 people aged 65 years and above expected to receive the jab across the country among other priority groups.

As of Sunday March 28, the COVID-19 cumulative tally has risen to 10,098with 108 deaths and 9454 recoveries registered since the outbreak of the disease in the country last year.