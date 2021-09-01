Covid-19 vaccination picks up today with 59,000 doses

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health is set to start the second round of vaccination campaign against Covid-19 after the second batch of 59, 520 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by France through the Covax facility arrived in Juba yesterday.

South Sudan halted the vaccination exercise in July after exhausting 60,000 doses from 132,000 doses received through the vaccine sharing scheme, Covax in the first shipment in late March. 72,000 other doses were returned to Covax over fears of expiring before use.

Speaking during the reception of the vaccines at Juba International Airport (JIA) yesterday, the National Minister of Health Elizabeth Achuei Yol said the second dose would boost fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“The provision of these life supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to the people of South Sudan contributes to the equitable vaccine access that is required to effectively deal with this pandemic,” she said.

MinisterAchuei said doses would be given out to people at previous vaccination centers at Juba Teaching Hospital, Juba Military Hospital and Juba Police Hospital starting today.

“Starting tomorrow Wednesday, September 1, 2021, supplies of the Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to the same locations throughout South Sudan, in the places that were involved in the first round of vaccination and as well as in Juba in the three main facilities; Juba Teaching Hospital, Juba Military Hospital and Juba Police will begin vaccination on Wednesday,” said Yol, urging those due to receive second doses to turn out and complete their full vaccination.

The minister thanked the French government for donating the vaccines and equally appreciated Covax and partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Food Programme among others, for their roles in facilitating arrival of vaccines.

On his part, the Deputy Ambassador of France to South Sudan Xavier Verjus-RENARD, said donation of doses was essential in accelerating vaccination of priority group and vulnerable population through the Covax vaccination campaign in Africa.

“These doses are intended to accelerate the vaccination of priority group, maybe health personnel who are on the front-line, and vulnerable population,” said the French diplomat.

Representativesfrom WHO and UNICEF in the country expressed their support to facilitate the delivery of the vaccine doses to the beneficiaries.