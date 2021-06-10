Covid-19 Vaccination launched in Yambio

By Baraka John

The State Ministry of Health in Western Equatoria on Tuesday launched Covid-19 vaccination in the capital Yambio.

Last Friday 2,600 doses of the Astra Zeneca jabs arrived in Yambio transported by UNICEF.

The over Two Thousand jabs targeted government officials, the frontline health workers, teachers and the general public in the State.

James Adu Votoki the State Minister of Health said the vaccine would be extended to other nine counties in the State once training of the vaccinators were complete.

He urged the public to get vaccinated against the virus citing thesafety foreveryone and how it helped to boost immune system to stand against the virus.

“I know some people have doubt over this vaccine, others saysif one is injected will die after two years while other people say the vaccine can paralyze manhood, all these are not correct, the government can’t leave its people to get what can kill them,”Minister Votoki said.

Although there was doubt in the public about the vaccine, minister Votoki said the government together with its partners wouldbegin to conduct massive mobilization and awareness to the public on the radio stations and road announcement to disseminate the importance of the jabs.

The vaccination process is under taken by CMMB together with the State Ministry of Health.

Ms. Jacqueline George the CMMB Country director underscored the importance of the jabs in preventing the people against contracting the virus. Jacqueline said the vaccine was for everyone above 18 years old.

“If we do not take the 2,600 jabs, the national ministry will not send to us more, and if they don’t send to us more that mean we shall be last or not get the vaccine for a long time. So am appealing to all community leaders, Church, and Union leaders to mobilize more people to get vaccinated,” Ms. Jacqueline.

The vaccination started with the State Governor Alfred FutiyoKaraba, the State Health Minister, Yambio County Commissioner and the Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Provence.

Speaking at the launch Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba expressed his government support to create awareness on media, Churches to the public to cast out the misconception that public had towards the vaccine and ensure everyone was vaccinated to pave way for schools, Churches and other public event to resume in the state without any restriction.