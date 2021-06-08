Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched in Yei

By Hassan Arun-cosmas-Yei

Vaccination campaign for covid-19 officially launched in Yei River CountyCentralEquatorial State yesterday.

Speaking during the launch, Michael Lugala director of Yei County health department urged the citizens to take the opportunity to vaccinate in order to protect themselves against the pandemic.

He said getting the vaccination would reduce and prevent the spread of the virus in the communities.

“As the director for Yei County health department and government, we want to ensure that everyone gets the vaccine in Yei because we want to see that the pandemic is kicked out of Yei, South Sudan and the world. We hear from the outside countries that people are still dying in big numbers from the diseases. So, if we don’t prevent and protect ourselves from the pandemic, then we shall all get infected,” Mr. Michael said.

Taban John’s representative of the health partners thanked the government for considering Yei to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

He said only one thousand doses were approved adding that vaccines may not be enough for the population in the county.

John assured the public that more doses will be sent after the first phase of the vaccination get finished.

“We want to thank our government together with the ministry of health and its partners for lobbing for the vaccine to reach us,” he said.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa Yei County Commissioner described the launch of the vaccination as a privilege and opportunity to save the lives of the people of Yei.

“We are taking a privilege and an opportunity to save our lives and be confident that we have jumped from the pan into fire. We don’t need to live by conspiracy but we have to live by the truth and righteousness,” he said.

Many citizens of Yei turned up for the vaccination on the first day in which commissioner Agrey and some government and religious leaders received the vaccine.

The second dose is expected to be received in few weeks after the first phase is administered according to the director of the health department.